What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host North Carolina Courage on Survivor Night

Published on May 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage

When: Fri, May 7th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla

TV: Prime Video

Tickets: Here

As the Pride host the Courage, here are five things to watch for:

Worth Playing For?

The recent history between Orlando and North Carolina has been defined by razor-thin margins. Only five total goals have been scored across their last four meetings, yet three straight matches have featured tying or go-ahead goals in the final 10 minutes. From Orlando's stoppage-time equalizer last May to North Carolina's 89th-minute winner in September, this fixture has become synonymous with late-game chaos.

I Got Nothing For Ya

Inter&Co Stadium has long been a source of strength for the Pride, highlighted by their remarkable 22-match home unbeaten streak, a run built on toughness and clutch performances in tight games earning nine wins and six draws during that stretch in one-goal matches. While the next stretch brought a mix of six wins and six draws across the last 19 home matches, the Pride will look to continue to build strong home form.

CMON IN (For Goals)

Barbra Banda enters the match in blistering form, having scored multiple goals in back-to-back games for the second time in her career. Only three other players in NWSL history - Megan Rapinoe, Sam Kerr, and Sydney Wilson - have accomplished that feat more than once. Now, Banda has the chance to join an even more exclusive club: only Christen Press and Sam Kerr have ever scored multiple goals in three straight regular-season matches.

The Tribe Has Spoken

Orlando's last match against Washington saw Oihane deliver her first assist of the season - and her third in all competitions for the Pride - on Banda's second goal. Rafaelle, meanwhile, recorded her first assist in an Orlando kit, setting up Banda's opener.

Survivor's Ready? Go!

Nicole Payne made her Orlando Pride debut last match after 439 days away from competitive soccer due to injury. Her second-half appearance marked the end of long recovery and the beginning of her next chapter. Payne joined the Pride in the offseason signing with the Club as a free agent.







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