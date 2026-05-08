The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage - May 8, 2026

Published on May 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, May 8, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video

The Story:

Only five total goals have been scored across the last four meetings between the Pride and the Courage. Three of those four goals have been a tying or go-ahead goal in the final 10 minutes.

Barbra Banda enters the match having scored multiple goals in back-to-back games for the second time in her career. The Zambian international has the chance to join an exclusive club and become just the third player in NWSL history to score multiple goals in three straight regular-season matches.

Defender Nicole Payne made her Orlando Pride debut in the team's last match against Washington after being 439 days away from competitive soccer due to injury. Quote of the Week:

"I think in any game in the league, it is going to be a tough matchup. I think they are looking to bounce back from a defeat this past weekend, as are we. We want to get our home form going again. Looking back at the Washington game, we were very disappointed in the goals we conceded. We created some of our own chances as well and we have to capitalize in those moments, but there has been a big emphasis on getting back to who we are as a team."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Washington Spirit 4, Orlando Pride 2 (5/2/26, Inter&Co Stadium Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Sofia Cantore (2), Claudia Martínez, Trinity Rodman; Barbra Banda (2)

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Courage's Last Match: Kansas City Current 2, North Carolina Courage 1 (5/2/26, First Horizon Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Michelle Cooper, Croix Bethune; Manaka Matsukubo

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Boston Legacy FC

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 12, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Broadcast: Victory+

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 7, 2026

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