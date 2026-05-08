The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage - May 8, 2026
Published on May 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Friday, May 8, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Prime Video
The Story:
Only five total goals have been scored across the last four meetings between the Pride and the Courage. Three of those four goals have been a tying or go-ahead goal in the final 10 minutes.
Barbra Banda enters the match having scored multiple goals in back-to-back games for the second time in her career. The Zambian international has the chance to join an exclusive club and become just the third player in NWSL history to score multiple goals in three straight regular-season matches.
Defender Nicole Payne made her Orlando Pride debut in the team's last match against Washington after being 439 days away from competitive soccer due to injury. Quote of the Week:
"I think in any game in the league, it is going to be a tough matchup. I think they are looking to bounce back from a defeat this past weekend, as are we. We want to get our home form going again. Looking back at the Washington game, we were very disappointed in the goals we conceded. We created some of our own chances as well and we have to capitalize in those moments, but there has been a big emphasis on getting back to who we are as a team."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form:
Pride's Last Match: Washington Spirit 4, Orlando Pride 2 (5/2/26, Inter&Co Stadium Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Sofia Cantore (2), Claudia Martínez, Trinity Rodman; Barbra Banda (2)
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Courage's Last Match: Kansas City Current 2, North Carolina Courage 1 (5/2/26, First Horizon Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Michelle Cooper, Croix Bethune; Manaka Matsukubo
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Next Up: Orlando Pride at Boston Legacy FC
Date & Time: Tuesday, May 12, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Gillette Stadium
Broadcast: Victory+
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 7, 2026
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host North Carolina Courage on Survivor Night - Orlando Pride
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage - May 8, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Look to Regroup and Bounce Back against North Carolina on Friday - Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Announce MultiÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâyear Partnership with LaCroix - Orlando Pride
- Player Spotlight: Lacasse Nets Third-Straight Goal, Brown Scores Her First for Royals in 2-0 Victory over Houston - Utah Royals FC
- Seattle Reign FC Builds Toward World Cup Stage with Final Two Home Matches at Lumen Field - Seattle Reign FC
- NC Courage Travel to Orlando for Friday Night Showdown with Pride - North Carolina Courage
- What to Watch for as Racing Returns Home to Host Portland Thorns FC - Racing Louisville FC
- Utah Royals Stay Hot with 2-0 Home Win over Houston Dash - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Drop Points in Utah - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host North Carolina Courage on Survivor Night
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage - May 8, 2026
- Orlando Pride Look to Regroup and Bounce Back against North Carolina on Friday
- Orlando Pride Announce MultiÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâyear Partnership with LaCroix
- Orlando Pride Launch "First Match on Us" Program