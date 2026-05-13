Orlando Pride Falls 2-1 on the Road to Boston Legacy FC

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Orlando Pride (3-4-2, 11 points) suffered a 2-1 loss to Boston Legacy FC (2-5-2, 8 points) in the Club's first-ever visit to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday night.

Orlando opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Julie Doyle broke in behind the defense and forced a strong save from Casey Murphy, resulting in a corner kick. On the ensuing delivery, Rafaelle was brought down in the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Club captain Marta stepped up and calmly converted, securing her first goal of the 2026 campaign and setting a new NWSL record for career penalty-kick goals, becoming the league's all-time leader with 15 converted attempts.

Boston found the equalizer in the 72nd minute after Amanda Gutierres headed down a lofted ball into the box to an onrushing Aleigh Gambone, who finished with a first-time volley.

In second-half stoppage time, VAR intervened following a Legacy corner kick to award the home side a penalty kick that Gutierres converted to secure the late winner.

The Pride will head into the second game of the three-game road stretch as they visit Denver Summit FC on Saturday, May 16, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park (8:45 p.m. ET; ION).

Scoring Summary:

14' Marta (Penalty Kick) - ORL 1, BOS 0

72' Aleigh Gambone (Amanda Gutierres) - ORL 1, BOS 1

90+8' Amanda Gutierres (Penalty Kick) - BOS 2, ORL 1

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Frustrated and disappointed. We never like losing, especially in the manner that we lost the game. It was a tough and physical game. Took the lead going into halftime, which was a positive. Tried to maintain that defensive structure and not give them too many opportunities. A lot of their opportunities in the first half came from distance. I felt in moments, we could have been more threatening in transition and make sure we had the willingness to run and support the attack. Obviously, had to make some changes at halftime that were forced on us, and then overall we are not happy with the defeat."

Match Notes:

Marta scored her first goal of the 2026 season, converting from the penalty spot in the first half.

Marta is now the all-time leading scorer from the penalty spot in NWSL history converting 15 of 16 penalty kicks in her NWSL career.

The result marked the first time the Pride have lost a game after scoring the opening goal since Oct. 7, 2023, (37 games without defeat).

Orlando scored their eighth first half goal of the season, tied for most by any team in the league.

The Pride have scored in eight of their nine games this year; only the Portland Thorns have scored goals in more matches in the NWSL this season (9).

Head Coach Seb Hines made three changes to his starting XI, with Julie Doyle, Simone Jackson and Marta entering the lineup. Next Match: The Pride will head into the second game of the three-game road stretch as they get set to visit Denver Summit FC on Saturday, May 16, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. That match is set to kick off at 8:45 p.m. ET on ION.

Teams 1 2 F

Boston Legacy FC 0 2 2

Orlando Pride 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Marta (Penalty Kick) 14'

BOS - Aleigh Gambone (Amanda Gutierres) 72'

BOS - Amanda Gutierres (Penalty Kick) 90+8'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Julie Doyle (Yellow Card) 44'

BOS - Laís Araújo (Yellow Card) 48'

ORL - Seb Hines (Yellow Card) 64'

BOS - Sammy Smith (Yellow Card) 83'

ORL - Reagan Raabe (Yellow Card) 85'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Haile Mace, Cori Dyke, Rafaelle (Hannah Anderson 46'), Oihane; M Haley McCutcheon, Angelina (Ally Lemos 46'), Julie Doyle (Luana 57'); F Simone Jackson (Reagan Raabe 71'), Marta (c) (Barbra Banda 46'), Summer Yates (Seven Castain 63')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cara Martin, McKinley Crone; D Nicole Payne

Boston Legacy FC - GK Casey Murphy; D Emerson Elgin, Laís Araújo (Sammy Smith 57'), Jorelyn Carabali; M Annie Karich, Alba Cano (Aleigh Gambone 65'), Josefine Hasbo, Barbara Olivieri (Ella Stevens 57'); F Bianca St-Georges, Nichelle Prince (c) (Nicolette Hernandez 75'), Aissata Traore (Amanda Gutierres 57')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Laurel Ivory; D Laurel Ansbrow; M Chloe Ricketts; F Amanda Allen

Details of the Game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 12, 2026

Stats:

Possession:

BOS - 62%

ORL - 38%

Shots:

BOS - 22

ORL - 11

Shots on Goal:

BOS - 7

ORL - 4

Saves:

BOS - 3

ORL - 5

Fouls:

BOS - 12

ORL - 11

Offsides:

BOS - 0

ORL - 0

Corners:

BOS - 11

ORL - 4

Heineken Star of the Match: Marta







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 12, 2026

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