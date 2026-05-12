Portland Thorns and Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold Exercise 2027 Mutual Option

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it has reached an agreement with goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold to exercise her 2027 mutual option.

"Mackenzie has been a part of our success in building a championship caliber team," President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "We are excited to see her continued impact on and off the pitch."

"I'm excited to be extending my contract in Portland because of the incredible people, the momentum we've built together, and the opportunity to keep growing both professionally and personally in a place that's starting to feel like my second home," Arnold said.

Arnold ranks as one of the NWSL's best shot stoppers this season, registering 22 saves and three clean sheets to help lead the Portland Thorns to the top of the league standings.

Arnold arrived in Portland midway through the 2024 season, bringing with her a notable track record of high-level playing and leadership experience that has been crucial to helping create the culture and camaraderie within the locker room that has had a positive impact on the pitch. She's combined for 31 appearances across all NWSL competitions with eight clean sheets since signing for the Thorns while playing a major role in Portland's run to the NWSL Semifinals in 2025.

In addition to her role with the Thorns, Arnold continues to be a strong presence in goal for the Australian Women's National Team, having recently helped her country clinch qualification to the 2027 Brazil FIFA Women's World Cup. It will be Arnold's fourth World Cup with the Matildas, which comes after she served as a key figure at the 2023 Australia/New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup when she helped her country make a historic run to the semifinal on home soil.







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