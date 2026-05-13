Boston Legacy See Debut Goals in 2-1 Comeback vs. Orlando Pride

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Foxborough, MA - The Boston Legacy extended their unbeaten streak to four in a row with a 2-1 victory over the Orlando Pride on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium in front of a strong mid-week crowd on Noite Do Brasil.

Both teams opened Tuesday evening's match with caution, patiently getting a feel for the game. Boston began to increase aggression on the attack after a 5' cross from Bianca St-Georges was claimed by Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse. The Legacy continued seeking out opportunities, executing a series of give-and-gos in the 9' that carved out space for Aïssata Traoré. Traoré was targeted on a promising run, but Boston could not connect. The Legacy saw another opportunity in the 10' when Annie Karich forced Moorhouse to make a leaping save that resulted in a corner.

Orlando reclaimed the momentum at 14': a commotion in the box during an Orlando corner led to the Pride being awarded a penalty kick. Marta took the penalty, sending the ball low and right to put the Pride up 1-0. Boston responded with high pressure to close out the half, but were unable to find an equalizer.

Orlando looked more comfortable coming out of the break, developing more creative possessions. The 56' brought a trio of substitutions for Boston - Ella Stevens on for Barbara Olivieri, Sammy Smith on for Laís Araújo and Amanda Gutierres on for Aïssata Traoré. Another substitution followed in the 65' when Aleigh Gambone came on for Alba Caño. The substitutions visibly energized the Legacy, who began stringing together meaningful possessions and finding dangerous seams in the attacking third. Boston's fresh legs paid off: Gutierres headed a long ball to Gambone's feet and Gambone finished a one-touch bullet to even the score. The goal marked Gambone's first with the Legacy.

With the score level at 1-1, intensity increased on both sides. Gutierres kept Boston's momentum alive with an on-target strike from distance and several threatening runs. Boston exerted considerable pressure in the subsequent minutes. In the 79', Gambone's corner found Gutierres in space, but her volley flashed just wide. The match grew more physical in its final ten minutes.

In stoppage time, Barbara Banda sparked an opportunity for the Pride, forcing Casey Murphy to make an impressive save at close range. The deflection was sent across the face of the goal but could not find a finisher. The decisive moment came at 90+5'. A VAR replay confirmed an Orlando handball in the box and awarded Boston a penalty kick. Gutierres took the penalty, burying the ball low left to secure her first goal for the Legacy and the win - a fitting finish to the night the club dedicated to her home country of Brazil.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Emerson Elgin, Laís Araújo, Bianca St-Georges, Josefine Hasbo, Annie Karich, Alba Caño, Barbara Olivieri, Sammy Smith, Nichelle Prince (C), Amanda Gutierres

Substitutes: Laurel Ivory, Laurel Ansbrow, Samantha Angel, Jorelyn Carabalí, Aleigh Gambone, Aïssata Traoré, Chloe Ricketts, Ella Stevens, Amanda Allen

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots: Boston Legacy 22, Orlando Pride 11

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 7, Orlando Pride 4

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 11, Orlando Pride 4

Fouls: Boston Legacy 12, Orlando Pride 11

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 2, Orlando Pride 2

Red Cards: None

Saves: Boston Legacy 3, Orlando Pride 5

UP NEXT

The Legacy take on Bay FC in San Jose, California on May 15, 2026 at 10 pm ET.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 12, 2026

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