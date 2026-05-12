Tip Your Cap: Bay FC Hosts Exclusive Ball Cap Giveaway on May 15, Presented by Founding Partner PNC Bank

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today it will host an exclusive Bay FC Cap Giveaway, presented by Founding Partner PNC Bank, Friday, May 15, when the club takes on expansion club Boston Legacy FC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. PT. The first 5,000 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a Bay FC rope trimmed baseball cap, presented by Founding Partner PNC Bank, while supplies last.

In addition to the gate giveaway, fans attending the May 15 match are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a variety of matchday activations and partner experiences throughout the stadium, including:

In-Stadium Host Duda Pavão: Fans will be welcomed to PayPal Park by Bay FC's official in-stadium host, Duda Pavão, an experienced host and trusted voice in women's football.

FanFest Performances: Fans will enjoy an exciting and energetic performance by the Santa Clara University Dance Team.

National Anthem: Performed by 11-year-old Madison Lauren, winner of the Junior Music Category on Netflix's Star Search.

Partner Activations:

Strike a pose at the Bay FC x PNC Bank poppy themed photo backdrop to kickstart your match day.

Swing by for face painting and add some sparkle to your spirit and get match day ready, presented by PNC Bank.

Show off your skills at the soccer dart and earn giveaways like new poppy themed socks and other items, presented by Sutter Health.

Spin to win cobranded stress balls and other giveaways, presented by Meriwest Credit Union.

Accuracy meets strategy at Tic Tap Toe-line up your kick, make your move, and tap it in, presented by Visa.

Spin to win customer-favorite products for the perfect post-match snack, presented by Trader Joe's.

Item of the Match: Arrive when the gates open at 5:30 p.m. PT to be among the first 5,000 fans through the gates at PayPal Park and receive an exclusive Bay FC rope-trimmed baseball cap giveaway, presented by PNC Bank.

Goals for Grants presented by PNC to Support La Cocina Entrepreneurs

This season, Bay FC and PNC Bank announced a commitment to donate $1,000 for every Bay FC goal scored-up to $25,000 total-to San Francisco-based food incubator La Cocina as part of Goals for Grants presented by PNC. The donation supports La Cocina programs that provide hands-on guidance, practical financial tools, and mentorship for entrepreneurs, while PNC leverages its expertise to help expand access to capital and build sustainable businesses.

Single-match Tickets

Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 12, 2026

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