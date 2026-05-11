Bay FC Earns Second Straight Clean Sheet in Scoreless Draw vs. Utah Sunday at PayPal Park

Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - For the second straight week, Bay FC kept the opponent out of the goal playing to a scoreless draw on Mother's Day against the Utah Royals at PayPal Park. Each side had chances throughout the match, with Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz coming up with a pair of big second-half saves to keep the scoreline even. The result moves Silkowitz into the all-time career leader for clean sheets with six and the club's first draw of the 2026 NWSL season.

"I thought we deserved three points today. Obviously in this league, it's hard to keep clean sheets, and the fact that we've just done that twice on the bounce, I think is really promising," said Head Coach Emma Coates. "You don't concede, you don't lose, and every point counts in this league. So we're pleased with that."

Both backlines stood tall in the first half, with neither club getting a shot on frame. Bay FC broke through for the first big chance of the game in the 13th minute, the first of a pair of transition opportunities. After running onto the ball, forward Racheal Kundananji played an early cross centrally to forward Karlie Lema, but the opposing keeper won the footrace to the ball. Moments later, midfielder Taylor Huff recovered possession in the midfield and tried her luck from distance but missed the target wide.

Utah forward Cece Delzer answered with a threat for the visitors moments later. After building up the left flank, Utah served a cross to the back post with Delzer getting on the end of it, but her header missed the target wide. Chances would come at a premium until later in the half when Kundananji threatened again for Bay FC, cutting inside after finding space inside the box only to see her shot blocked by a defender.

Utah came close to opening the scoring after the break, getting out one-on-one in the 68th minute. Substitute forward Paige Cronin beat a Bay FC defender and got in behind with only the goalkeeper to beat, but Silkowitz stood tall to keep the effort out of goal. Silkowitz denied another Utah chance with 12 minutes remaining with a leaping effort to punch a shot headed for the upper right corner away from goal, earning her Player of the Match honors. Bay FC's defensive performance earned the club its second straight clean sheet, marking the first time with back-to-back shutouts since June 2024.

Bay FC would challenge for a winner in the final moments of the match. Forward Onyeka Gamero and defender Maddie Moreau entered the match to push the envelope in the final 20 minutes, helping the club put Utah on its heels. Gamero came inches from a winner in on the back post, testing Utah's goalkeeper but just missed her target high. Midfielder Claire Hutton let loose a shot from distance on the game's final opportunity, but was stopped by the keeper to send each club back with a point.

Bay FC is back at PayPal Park next Friday, May 15 as expansion side Boston Legacy FC makes its first visit to the Bay Area. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and tickets remain available at Bay FC.com/tickets, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+.

Bay FC v Utah Royals

May 3, 2026

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 1:08 p.m.

Weather: 65 degrees, sunny

Discipline

BAY - Hutton (caution) 55'

BAY - Cometti (caution) 66'

UTA - Milazzo (caution) 70'

BAY - Anderson (caution) 81'

Scoring Summary

BAY - None

UTA - None

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 0 0

Utah Royals 0 0 0

Starting Lineups

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Denton, Anderson, Cometti, Collins (C), Bebar, Hutton, Bailey (Gamero 73'), Kundananji, Lema (Moreau 90'), Huff (Conti 58')

Unused Substitutes: Miller, Allen, Hubly, Boade, Shepherd, Courtnall

Utah Royals: McGlynn, Riehl, Del Fava (C), Rabano, Thomsen (Milazzo 45'), Tejada, Muira (Nagai 75'), Tanaka, Lacasse (Spaanstra 75'), Delzer (Mozingo 88'), Palacios (Cronin 61')

Unused Substitutes: Justus, Brown, Moriya, Pierre-Louis







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2026

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