Spirit Kicks off Two-Week Road Trip in Seattle

Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Seattle, Wash. - Currently on a four-match win streak, the Washington Spirit will face Seattle Reign FC out west on Sunday, May 10. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT at Lumen Field, the match will air nationally on Victory+.

The Spirit

Fresh off its fourth consecutive win last weekend, Washington now sits in the top three on the NWSL table after managing just three points in its first four matches. On May 2 against Orlando, the Spirit put up four goals for the second time in three matches, including a record-breaking brace from Sofia Cantore and the first three-point game from Trinity Rodman in her career (one goal, two assists).

Despite having its club record shutout streak ended at 399 minutes of regular season action, the Spirit defending third stood tall against a strong Pride attack. Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver had a seven-save outing and even stopped the first penalty kick she faced in her NWSL career early in the match.

Earlier this week, Washington had five players named to the NWSL's Best XI of April. The side was represented at every level of the field after its perfect month with three wins and three clean sheets. Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defenders Esme Morgan and Tara Rudd, midfielder Leicy Santos and forward Trinity Rodman all earned the monthly honor. In addition, Head Coach Adrián González was named the league's Coach of the Month for the first time in his career.

The Spirit carries a 12-13-8 all-time record in matches played against Seattle Reign FC into Sunday's matchup after winning each of the last three meetings. Last season, Washington took a 2-1 decision when it came out west thanks to a game-winner from Ashley Hatch before earning a 2-0 win in DC behind a brace from Trinity Rodman. The Spirit has been in strong form against Seattle as of late, with an 8-1-2 record across the last 11 meetings between regular season and playoff action. This comes in contrast to the side winning just four of its first 19 matches against Seattle.

Since the start of the 2025 season, the Spirit has been stellar on the road as well. The side holds a 9-2-9 overall record as the away team across all competitions in that span with one of the draws being a penalty shootout win over Orlando in the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup. Excluding this season's expansion sides, all other clubs in the league have at least five away losses across the same span. When the Spirit visited Reign FC last season, it became just the second team in league history to start a season with a perfect 5-0-0 record on the road.

Washington leads Seattle in several major attacking categories including goals, assists, shots, possession and total big chances. The Spirit is also top two in the league in goals (14), possession (59.02%) and total big chances (23). The team's attacking third has rounded into form across its four-match winning streak, totaling 11 goals while the defending third has allowed just two against.

Following Sunday's match, the Spirit will head directly to San Diego for a match against Wave FC on Friday, May 15. Kicking off at 10 p.m. EDT, the match will air on Victory+.

The Opponent

Seattle enters Sunday's match with a 3-2-2 record, sitting seventh on the table after a hot start to the season. Reign FC started its 2026 campaign with three wins through four matches, outscoring opponents 7-4. Since then, however, the team has cooled, having not scored in its past three contests. Despite the scoring drought, Seattle has still managed two draws in its last three.

Reign FC is led in scoring by midfielder Maddie Mercado and former Spirit player Brittany Ratcliffe with two goals apiece through seven matches. Ratcliffe, who joined Seattle this past offseason after two seasons in DC, scored both her goals in the first three matches, even scoring the match-winner in the team's season opener on the road in Orlando.

In goal, Claudia Dickey has collected three clean sheets across Seattle's last five matches. The recent U.S. Women's National Team call-up currently has the fifth-most saves in the NWSL this season despite playing one fewer match than roughly half the league. Seattle has also managed to keep a clean sheet in three of the Spirit's four total visits to Lumen Field, not conceding a goal until last May's meeting when the Spirit won 2-1.

In the attacking third, look for forward Emeri Adames to be a key player for Reign FC. Across her seven matches in 2026, the third-year player has already created nine total scoring chances for Seattle, nearly matching her output from her first two seasons already. Adames has only tallied one assist so far this season but looks to continue to provide a scoring threat on Sunday.

Following this weekend's match, Reign FC will remain home to host Gotham FC on Friday, May 15 at 10 p.m. EDT.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 12-13-8 all-time record in matches played against Seattle Reign FC with a -5 goal differential (40-45) across all competitions. Washington is currently on a club-best three-match win streak against Seattle and has a chance to even the competitive record between the sides on Sunday for the first time since 2013.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2026

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