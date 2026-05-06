Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's Penalty Save May 3 vs. San Diego Wave FC voted NWSL Week 6 Save of the Week

Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 17th minute penalty save vs. San Diego Wave FC May 3 has been voted the Week Six Suntouchabol Save of the Week presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics. Silkowitz earns her first win of the weekly league honor this season on her third nomination in as many weeks.

Silkowitz's stop denied San Diego's Kenza Dali from the penalty spot after a foul in the box on a breakaway chance for the hosts. Silkowitz dove left, getting her fingertips to the ball to deflect it off the post and away from goal and preserve Bay FC's clean sheet. Bay FC went on to win the match 1-0, securing its first shutout of the 2026 NWSL season.

Silkowitz's save was the third penalty save of her NWSL career on four all-time penalties faced. Her .750 penalty save percentage tops the all-time record for NWSL goalkeepers who have faced four or more penalties. Additionally, her six saves for the match put her over 100 for her career and into a tie for the league lead with 28 stops.

The Fairfax, Va. native's effort was selected by fan vote through a NWSL social media poll. Silkowitz has been nominated three times for Save of the Week this season. In 2025, Silkowitz earned a league-leading 12 nominations for Save of the Week, winning the vote on four occasions.

Bay FC returns to PayPal Park for a Mother's Day matinee Sunday, May 10, welcoming the Utah Royals to the Bay Area. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT, and the club will celebrate Asian-American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage alongside the contest with a number of in-game activities and a special halftime performance by Bay Area native P-Lo. Tickets remain available at Bay FC.com/tickets, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+.







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