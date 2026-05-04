RSL and Utah Royals Give Back at Boys & Girls Club of Murray During Larry H. Miller Week of Service

Published on May 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals continued its commitment to the community this week with a visit to the Boys & Girls Club of Murray, combining hands-on service with an unforgettable soccer clinic for local youth.

The day began with a volunteer cleanup effort, as players and staff rolled up their sleeves to help improve the club's space. From general cleaning to outdoor maintenance, the group worked together to create a more welcoming and safe environment for the kids who rely on the facility for after-school programs and activities.

Club staff emphasized the importance of the space and the impact of the volunteers:

"This club serves such a wide range of kids from different backgrounds, and that's what makes it so special. For a lot of them, this is a safe place to come after school, somewhere they can get help with homework, spend time with friends, and just be kids. When volunteers come in to help clean and take care of the space, it really makes a difference. It helps create an environment where they feel comfortable, supported, and excited to be here," said Maren Miller, Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Murray.

Following the service project, the focus shifted to the field, where players led an interactive soccer clinic. Sam Junqua, Sergi Solans, Justen Glad, and Philip Quinton joined Club legend Nick Rimando in working directly with the kids, guiding them through shooting drills, skill-building exercises, and small-sided games using mini goals.

The Utah Royals contingent, Aria Nagai, Mina Tanaka, Madison Hammond, and Lara Prašnikar, brought the same energy and enthusiasm, helping lead drills and encouraging participation throughout the session. The clinic emphasized fun, teamwork, and confidence, giving kids the chance to learn directly from professional players while staying active.

The highlight of the afternoon came during the mini games, where laughter and competition filled the space as players and kids teamed up and faced off in fast-paced matches. For many participants, it was a rare opportunity to not only watch their favorite teams but to play alongside them.

RSL defender Sam Junqua spoke about the impact of the day:

"It was really great to come out to the Boys & Girls Club here in Murray and spend time with the kids. We had a great time playing soccer with them, and opportunities like this allow us to connect with the community on a deeper level. This week of giving has been a great chance for us to do that."

Utah Royals midfielder Madison Hammond also reflected on the experience:

"I actually grew up going to the Boys & Girls Club, and it gave me such a strong sense of community. Being here now, seeing the kids smiling, laughing, and just playing because they love the game, it brings you back to that feeling. It's really special for us to connect with them and be part of that environment."

Events like this continue to reinforce Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals's mission along with the Larry H. Miller Foundation to be a positive force throughout Utah. By combining service with sport, the clubs are not only improving spaces but creating lasting memories and meaningful connections within the community.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 4, 2026

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