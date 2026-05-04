North Carolina Courage Midfielder Ashley Sanchez Named April NWSL Player of the Month

Published on May 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









North Carolina Courage midfielder Ashley Sanchez

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: NWSL LCC) North Carolina Courage midfielder Ashley Sanchez(North Carolina Courage, Credit: NWSL LCC)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage midfielder Ashley Sanchez has been named the NWSL Player of the Month for the month of April by the NWSL Media Association and the league's on-air broadcast talent, the league announced Monday.

Sanchez scored three goals in three matches, and each one contributed to the Courage going unbeaten in the month. She scored the equalizer in the draws against Boston and Portland and scored the match-winner in North Carolina's 1-0 win in Houston.

Sanchez has already equaled her career-high goal tally with five on the season through April and ended the month tied for first in the Golden Boot race.

The NWSL Player of the Month is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league consistently, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of April are based on performances during regular season matches.

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