Late Goal Sees Courage Suffer First Road Loss Of 2026
Published on May 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The North Carolina Courage fell 1-0 against the Orlando Pride in a rain-soaked Friday night showdown at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
With the loss, the Courage now have 2W-3L-3D record on the season. The Courage outshot the Pride 12-9 and Kailen Sheridan made multiple impressive stops to keep Orlando off the board until the 87'. NWSL Golden Boot leader Barbara Banda broke the deadlock just before the start of second-half stoppage time, curling the ball into the first post.
Lauryn Thompson made her first start as a professional in the match, playing 69' and creating some solid scoring chances during her time on the pitch. Former NC Courage Academy player Ivy Younce made her professional debut as a second-half substitute.
The Courage will return home to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to take on the Chicago Stars on Saturday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET for Star Wars© Night. Tickets are available here.
Match Notes:
- Former NC Courage Academy player Ivy Younce made her professional debut as a second-half substitute.
- Lauryn Thompson made her first professional start, playing 69' and generating a handful of solid scoring chances.
Box Score:
NCC (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Dani Weatherholt, Uno Shiragaki, Natalia Staude, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson (Carly Wickenheiser - 77'), Manaka Matsukubo; Ashley Sanchez (Ivy Younce - 85'), Evelyn Ijeh (Ally Schlegel - 69'), Lauryn Thompson (Chioma Okafor - 69')
Subs Not Used: Molly Pritchard, Sydney Schmidt, Cameron Broks, Cortnee Vine, Hannah Betfort
ORL (4-2-3-1): Anna Moorhouse; Oihane Hernández, Cori Dyke, Rafaelle, Hailie Mace; Angelina (Luana - 84'), Ally Lemos (Julie Doyle - 64'); Solai Washington (Seven Castain - 55'), Haley McCutcheon ©, Summer Yates (Marta - 55'); Barbra Banda
Subs Not Used: Nicole Payne, Reagan Raabe, McKinley Crone, Simone Jackson
Score:
NCC: 0
ORL: 1
Goals:
NCC: -
ORL: B. Banda - 87' (Rafaelle)
Cautions:
NCC: D. Weatherholt - 50'
ORL: S. Yates - 21', O. Hernández - 45' + 3', A. Lemos - 45' + 5', Rafaelle 90' + 7'
Ejections:
NCC: -
ORL: -
Venue (Location): Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 8, 2026
- Barbra Banda Scores Late Game Winner as Pride Beat the Courage, 1-0 - Orlando Pride
- Late Goal Sees Courage Suffer First Road Loss Of 2026 - North Carolina Courage
- Racing Takes Down League-Leading Portland in Thumping Win - Racing Louisville FC
- Bay FC Welcomes Utah Royals to PayPal Park for Mother's Day Matinee - Bay FC
- Houston Dash Celebrate Women's Empowerment on Saturday against Denver Summit FC - Houston Dash
- Storylines: Utah Royals Riding Winning Wave into Bay FC Faceoff After Breaking Consecutive Win Record - Utah Royals FC
- Five Straight Wins: Utah Royals FC Heads to Bay FC Riding Club-Record Streak - Utah Royals FC
- ACFC Forward Claire Emslie Returns after Maternity Leave - Angel City FC
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC Travel to Face Angel City FC for Rivalry Matchup - San Diego Wave FC
- Gotham FC Aims to Extend Winning Form against Boston Legacy FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Honored as NWSL Club Retail MVP - Washington Spirit
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- Late Goal Sees Courage Suffer First Road Loss Of 2026
- NC Courage Travel to Orlando for Friday Night Showdown with Pride
- NC Courage Place Payton Crawford on Season-Ending Injury List
- North Carolina Courage Midfielder Ashley Sanchez Named April NWSL Player of the Month
- Tough Start Leads to Courage Loss before Big Crowd