Late Goal Sees Courage Suffer First Road Loss Of 2026

Published on May 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The North Carolina Courage fell 1-0 against the Orlando Pride in a rain-soaked Friday night showdown at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

With the loss, the Courage now have 2W-3L-3D record on the season. The Courage outshot the Pride 12-9 and Kailen Sheridan made multiple impressive stops to keep Orlando off the board until the 87'. NWSL Golden Boot leader Barbara Banda broke the deadlock just before the start of second-half stoppage time, curling the ball into the first post.

Lauryn Thompson made her first start as a professional in the match, playing 69' and creating some solid scoring chances during her time on the pitch. Former NC Courage Academy player Ivy Younce made her professional debut as a second-half substitute.

The Courage will return home to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to take on the Chicago Stars on Saturday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET for Star Wars© Night. Tickets are available here.

Match Notes:

- Former NC Courage Academy player Ivy Younce made her professional debut as a second-half substitute.

- Lauryn Thompson made her first professional start, playing 69' and generating a handful of solid scoring chances.

Box Score:

NCC (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Dani Weatherholt, Uno Shiragaki, Natalia Staude, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson (Carly Wickenheiser - 77'), Manaka Matsukubo; Ashley Sanchez (Ivy Younce - 85'), Evelyn Ijeh (Ally Schlegel - 69'), Lauryn Thompson (Chioma Okafor - 69')

Subs Not Used: Molly Pritchard, Sydney Schmidt, Cameron Broks, Cortnee Vine, Hannah Betfort

ORL (4-2-3-1): Anna Moorhouse; Oihane Hernández, Cori Dyke, Rafaelle, Hailie Mace; Angelina (Luana - 84'), Ally Lemos (Julie Doyle - 64'); Solai Washington (Seven Castain - 55'), Haley McCutcheon ©, Summer Yates (Marta - 55'); Barbra Banda

Subs Not Used: Nicole Payne, Reagan Raabe, McKinley Crone, Simone Jackson

Score:

NCC: 0

ORL: 1

Goals:

NCC: -

ORL: B. Banda - 87' (Rafaelle)

Cautions:

NCC: D. Weatherholt - 50'

ORL: S. Yates - 21', O. Hernández - 45' + 3', A. Lemos - 45' + 5', Rafaelle 90' + 7'

Ejections:

NCC: -

ORL: -

Venue (Location): Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.