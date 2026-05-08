Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC Travel to Face Angel City FC for Rivalry Matchup

Published on May 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC forward Melanie Barcenas

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC forward Melanie Barcenas(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will travel to Los Angeles to face Angel City FC on Saturday, May 9 at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. PT, with the match broadcasting live on ION.

San Diego and Angel City have met 12 times across all competitions, with six matches ending in draws and both teams scoring in nine of those meetings. The last matchup between San Diego and Angel City ended in a 1-1 draw on August 9, 2025. Melanie Barcenas gave the Wave the lead in the 85th minute off a pass from Kimmi Ascanio, before Angel City found a late equalizer in stoppage time through Alyssa Thompson.

Last Time Out:

The Wave enter Saturday's match following a 1-0 loss to Bay FC on May 3 at Snapdragon Stadium. Bay FC took the lead in the fifth minute when Racheal Kundananji finished a first-time strike off a through ball from Taylor Huff for the game's lone goal. San Diego was awarded a penalty in the 16th minute, but Kenza Dali's attempt struck the post and was cleared. The Wave continued to push for an equalizer, outshooting Bay FC 14-10 and controlling 54% of possession, but were unable to find the back of the net.

Angel City enters the match following a 1-0 loss to the Utah Royals on May 2. Cloé Lacasse scored the lone goal of the match in the 32nd minute, heading in a cross from Paige Cronin. Angel City generated several chances throughout the match despite being reduced to 10 players late in the first half but was unable to find an equalizer.

Players to Watch:

Midfielder Lia Godfrey leads San Diego with four goals this season and has quickly become one of the league's top rookies. Godfrey recorded a goal and an assist in the Club's comeback win over Denver and continues to be a key part of the Wave's attacking build-up.

For Angel City, forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir has been active in the attack, creating chances in recent matches. The Icelandic international's movement and ability to find space in the final third make her a key player as Angel City looks to return to form.

How to Watch:

San Diego Wave FC will face Angel City FC at BMO Stadium on Saturday, May 9. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast live on ION.

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