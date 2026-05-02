San Diego Wave FC Return Home to Host Bay FC on Kids Night

Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host Bay FC on Sunday, May 3. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT, with the match broadcasting live on Victory+.

In all four regular-season meetings between San Diego Wave and Bay FC, the matches have ended 2-1, with the Wave winning three of the four, including both at home. The last match between the two sides was on August 16, 2025 when San Diego secured a 2-1 victory over Bay FC at PayPal Park with second-half goals from Kimmi Ascanio and Kenza Dali. Laurina Fazer and Dudinha both made their Club debuts in the match.

Last Time Out:

The Wave enter Sunday's match following a 2-0 loss to Portland Thorns FC on April 29 at Providence Park. Portland opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Marie Müller before doubling its lead in the 64th minute on a strike from Sophia Wilson. Despite the result, San Diego held a majority of possession and created multiple chances throughout the match.

Bay FC enters the match following a 3-0 loss to Gotham FC on April 25. Gotham found all three goals in the first half, including an own goal in the 20th minute, a strike from Rose Lavelle in the 40th minute, and a penalty conversion in first-half stoppage time. Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz recorded a club-record 12 saves in the match, while forward Racheal Kundananji made her return from injury as a second-half substitute.

Players to Watch:

Rookie Lia Godfrey continues to shine on the attacking front with four goals this season, adding a goal and an assist in the Club's last match against Denver to set a Club record for most goals scored by a rookie. Godfrey leads San Diego in goals scored and currently sits in second place in the Golden Boot race across the NWSL. Godfrey is the first American to record five goal contributions in her first six league games in the NWSL since Sofia Huerta (6) in 2015.

For Bay FC, goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz tied an NWSL single-match record with 12 saves for Bay FC on Saturday and has now made 20 saves over her last two matches, the most by a goalkeeper in any two-match span in NWSL.

How to Watch:

San Diego Wave FC will host Bay FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, May 3. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT, with the match streaming live on Victory+.







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