San Diego Wave FC Defender Nya Harrion Nominated for 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide
Published on April 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced Nya Harrison as its nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. All 16 nominees from across the NWSL were announced by the league today.
The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service of their local communities.
A San Diego native, Harrison is being recognized for her work supporting and empowering unhoused youth through her partnership with Monarch School, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing comprehensive academic, social, and emotional support to students experiencing homelessness.
"San Diego is my home, so being recognized by the Club in this way is really special to me," said Harrison. "It's truly a privilege to be in a position to give back to the marginalized and underrepresented communities that are such an essential part of our city."
Monarch School serves nearly 300 students daily, offering access to education alongside critical life skills and resources that help students thrive both in and out of the classroom. The organization creates a supportive environment where youth are empowered to define their own paths toward achievement and long-term success.
Driven by her deep connection to San Diego, Harrison has focused her efforts on addressing the region's homelessness crisis, which disproportionately impacts communities of color. Through her work with Monarch School, she is committed to helping break down systemic barriers and ensuring that underserved youth have access to the tools and opportunities needed to build a brighter future.
Of the 16 Club nominees, one will be announced as the winner as part of the 2026 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, during Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.
The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA, and Media Association.
Fans are invited to show support for their favorite nominee through the Fan Impact Challenge. The competition will be hosted on nwslsoccer.com from August 14-29. The nominee with the most fan engagement will be announced as winner of the Fan Impact Challenge and the charitable organization of that player's choice will receive an additional $10,000 donation from Nationwide.
For the second year, an enhancement to the Fan Impact Challenge is a sweepstakes where one randomly selected fan, among those who voted for the winning nominee, will receive a jersey from the team of their choosing.
Over the course of the season, each club will recognize its nominee and local community partner during a match. To honor their impact, a $5,000 donation will be made to the chosen nonprofit organization in each market.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 28, 2026
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