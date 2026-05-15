San Diego Wave FC Set to Host Washington Spirit on AANHPI Night

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host the Washington Spirit on Friday, May 15. The match will highlight the Club's annual AANHPI night, presented by Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, and is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT with tickets available for purchase here. The game will be broadcast live on Victory+.

San Diego and Washington have met multiple times across all competitions, with four of the last five matchups ending in draws. The Spirit is winless in four matches at San Diego (D3 L1) but the most recent meeting between the two sides came on October 5, 2025, when Washington earned a 2-1 victory over the Wave deep into stoppage time. Former San Diego Wave forward Delphine Cascarino found an equalizer in the fifth minute of added time with a first-time shot with the outside of her right foot but just ninety seconds later, Rosemonde Kouassi struck a curling effort from 25 yards out that found the back of the net in the final seconds.

Last Time Out:

The Wave enter Friday's match following a 2-1 victory over Angel City FC at BMO Stadium on Saturday, May 9. Dudinha opened the scoring in the 49th minute after beating two defenders and finishing a shot that deflected into the net. Angel City responded nearly five minutes later through Emily Sams who found the equalizer but San Diego secured the win in the 81st minute when Dudinha played a perfect cross in towards the head of Mimi Van Zanten who found the game-winner and her first professional goal. San Diego Wave have won six of their last eight matches.

Washington enters the match following a 1-0 victory over Seattle Reign FC on May 10. Claudia Martínez scored the lone goal of the match in the 84th minute, finishing a cross from Gabrielle Carle to secure the Spirit's clean sheet. Washington has won five straight regular-season matches for the second time in club history and the first within a single season. The goal for Martínez also marked the third goal via a substitute for the Spirit, no team has more.

Players to Watch

Dudinha was involved in both goals in San Diego's 2-1 win over Angel City on Saturday night, scoring once and assisting once. It was the fourth time Dudinha contributed to multiple goals in a regular-season match for the Wave, second most in club history behind only Alex Morgan (8).The Brazilian has three goals and four assists this season, ranking third in the league for goal contributions.

For Washington, forward Claudia Martínez made an impact in the Club's offense, scoring the game-winning goal in the 84th minute against Seattle to become the first teenager in NWSL history to score a game-winner in consecutive regular-season appearances. Martínez has now added three goals this season, tied for the team lead amongst Trinity Rodman, Leicy Santos, and Sofia Cantore.

How to Watch:

San Diego Wave FC will host Washington Spirit at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, May 15. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT, with the match streaming live on Victory+. Fans in attendance can also get their hands on the first-ever Aloha Shirt giveaway, presented by Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, as part of the Club's AANHPI Night.







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