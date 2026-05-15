NC Courage Remove Olivia Wingate from Season-Ending Injury List

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









North Carolina Courage forward Olivia Wingate

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) North Carolina Courage forward Olivia Wingate(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today removed forward Olivia Wingate from the Season-Ending Injury list. She will be available for roster selection this Saturday, May 16, when the Courage host the Chicago Stars at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Wingate had been on the injury list since 2024, missing all of 2025 and the first months of 2026 recovering from a knee injury. The sixth overall selection in the 2023 NWSL Draft, Wingate has appeared in 26 matches, scoring two goals and dishing five assists. Wingate had a standout career at Notre Dame before joining the professional ranks. The Massachusetts native signed a one-year contract extension prior to the 2026 season.

The Courage now have 26 active players, 25 on fully guaranteed contracts, and one on the season-ending injury list.

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