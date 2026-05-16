Houston Dash Fall on the Road against Kansas City

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







KANSAS CITY, MO - The Houston Dash fell on the road to the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium earlier this evening. Houston was held scoreless in the 3-0 loss against the reigning NWSL Shield winners.

Defender Allysha Chapman made her first start of the year and the Canadian international earned her 103rd appearance for the Dash in regular season play. Chapman has the third most appearances for the Dash in the regular season with 107. Additionally, midfielder Sophie Schmidt made her first appearance since Sept. 7 following a season-ending injury. The veteran midfielder earned her 149th appearance in league play.

The Dash started the match with four first-year players on the field. This rookie class has combined for 32 starts this season, the most in league play this campaign. All five first-year players earned minutes tonight after defender Leah Klenke entered the match in the 60th minute.

Kansas City took the lead in the 15th minute following a ball into the box from forward Michelle Cooper. The Dash goalkeeper got a touch on the ball, but the ball snuck into the top corner at the far post. The home side doubled their lead moments later after Cooper found Temwa Chawinga at the near post. Kansas City forced a turnover in the 68th minute that led to the third goal of the evening for the home side.

Dash captain Jane Campbell made a key save in the 26th minute to deny Croix Bethune at the near post. The Dash goalkeeper finished with two saves against the Current.

Houston's first shot of the match came after a recovery from defender Cate Hardin near midfield. She played the ball to midfielder Maggie Graham and found forward Kat Rader in the 37th minute, but her effort went wide of the near post.

Midfielder Linda Ullmark forced a save in the 53rd minute with a shot from the edge of the box. The first-year attacking midfielder has started every game for the Dash this season and generated 11 chances this year.

Rader forced a save in the 58th minute after she dribbled into the final third, but her effort from outside the box was punched out of play. The rookie midfielder currently leads the team with 16 chances created.

Schmidt tallied two shots in her first outing of the season and Houston forced two saves in the final minutes of the match. Rader added her second shot on target in the 87th minute and Houston's final shot on target came off the left foot of midfielder Sarah Puntigam.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium for a two-match homestand on Wednesday, May 20 to take on San Diego Wave FC and close the week against Angel City FC om Saturday, May 23. For tickets and more information, visit HoustonDash.com.

---

Kansas City Current (5-0-4; 15 pts.) 3-0 Houston Dash (3-1-5; 10 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 9

CPKC Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Attendance: 11,500

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Kansas City Current 2 1 3

Houston Dash 0 0 0

KC: Jane Campbell (own goal) 15'

KC: Tema Chawinga 4 (Michelle Cooper 1) 17'

KC: Tema Chawinga 5 (Michelle Cooper 2) 68'

Kansas City Current: Lorena; Izzy Rodriguez, Kayla Sharples, Elizabeth Ball (Gabrielle Robinson 80'), Laney Rouse; Bayley Feist (Katie Scott 67'), Croix Bethune (Amelia White 75'), Lo'eau LaBonta, Temwa Chawinga (Penelope Hocking 75''), Ally Sentnor (Haley Hopkins 67'), Michelle Cooper

Unused substitutes: Marisa Jordan, Ellie Bravo-Young, Kolo Suliafu, Kyra Carusa

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell; Allysha Chapman (Lisa Boattin 46'), Malia Berkely, Paige Nielsen (Leah Klenke 60'), Avery Patterson; Cate Hardin, Maggie Graham,, Linda Ullmark (Sophie Schmidt 80'); Danielle Colaprico (Sarah Puntigam 70'), Kat Rader, Kate Faasse (Emina Ekic 70')

Unused substitutes: Messiah Bright, Clarissa Larisey, Caroline DeLisle

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Linda Ullmark (caution; foul) 21'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Shawn Tehini

Assistant: Tiffini Turpin

Assistant: Alicia Messer

Fourth Official: Drew Klemp

VAR: Alexandra Billeter

Weather: 79 degrees, clear skies







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.