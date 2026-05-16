Reign FC Falls, 2-0, to Gotham FC at Lumen Field Friday Night

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC's Angharad James-Turner in action

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC's Angharad James-Turner in action(Seattle Reign FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Reign FC (3-4-2, 11 points) fell 2-0 to Gotham FC on Friday night at Lumen Field in the first matchup between the two sides this season. Jaedyn Shaw opened the scoring in the first half before Tierna Davidson added a second-half goal to help the visitors extend their unbeaten streak to five matches.

Seattle now heads out on the road for three consecutive matches, beginning with its first-ever meeting against Boston Legacy FC on Friday, May 22 at Centreville Bank Stadium (5:00 p.m. PT / Prime Video, 950 KJR AM).

MATCH NOTES

DIFFERENT XI: Laura Harvey has fielded a different starting XI in each of its nine matches during the 2026 season. Tonight's match featured three changes to the lineup from last week's match against the Washington Spirit, with Emeri Adames, Angharad James-Turner and Shae Holmes replacing Madison Curry, Ainsley McCammon and Maddie Mercado. Five Reign FC players have started all nine games - Claudia Dickey, Sam Meza and defenders Sofia Huerta, Emily Mason and Phoebe McClernon.

JORDYN BUGG: Jordyn Bugg made her 2026 season debut tonight as a second-half substitute in the 72nd minute. The 2025 NWSL Defender of the Year finalist missed the club's first eight matches due to injury.

SOFIA HUERTA: Sofia Huerta made her 100th regular season appearance for Reign FC tonight, becoming the sixth player in club history to reach the milestone. The 12th-year defender is now one start shy of becoming the fifth player in NWSL history to record 200 regular season starts.

PHOEBE McCLERNON: Phoebe McClernon made her 100th NWSL regular season appearance tonight. Since debuting in 2021, the defender has appeared in 79 regular season matches with Seattle and 21 with the Orlando Pride.

SERIES: With tonight's result, Reign FC now holds a record of 12-11-10 against Gotham FC across all competitions.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (3-4-2, 11 points) begins a three-game road stretch on Friday, May 22 with its first-ever meeting against Boston Legacy FC (2-5-3, 9 points) at Centreville Bank Stadium (5:00 p.m. PT / Prime Video, 950 KJR AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 0 - Gotham FC 2

Sunday, May 15, 2026

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Alyssa Pennington

Assistants: Tom Felice, Eric Krueger

Fourth Official: Christopher Calderon

VAR: Brad Jensen

Attendance: 6,406

Weather: 52 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

GFC - Jaedyn Shaw (Savannah McCaskill) 24'

GFC - Tierna Davidson (Sofia Cook) 57'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

GFC - Jaedyn Shaw (caution) 22'

SEA - Laura Harvey (caution) 90+4'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta ©, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon, Shae Holmes (Jordyn Bugg 72'); Angharad James-Turner (Sally Menti 81'), Sam Meza; Maddie Dahlien, Emeri Adames (Maddie Mercado 46'), Mia Fishel (Holly Ward 62'), Nerilia Mondesir (Brittany Ratcliffe 62')

Substitutes not used: Cassie Miller, Ainsley McCammon, Ryanne Brown, Madison Curry

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 1

Gotham FC - Ann-Katrin Berger; Tierna Davidson ©, Guro Reiten (Talia Sommer 90+1'), Midge Purce (Lilly Reale 74'), Jess Carter (Emily Sonnett 46'); Savannah McCaskill, Jaelin Howell, Sofia Cook (Katie Lampson 73'); Jordynn Dudley (Sarah Schupansky 84'), Esther González, Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes not used: Shelby Hogan, Mak Whitham, Andrea Kitahata, Khyah Harper

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 5

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 2

- REIGN FC -

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2026

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