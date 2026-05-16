Reign FC Falls, 2-0, to Gotham FC at Lumen Field Friday Night
Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Reign FC (3-4-2, 11 points) fell 2-0 to Gotham FC on Friday night at Lumen Field in the first matchup between the two sides this season. Jaedyn Shaw opened the scoring in the first half before Tierna Davidson added a second-half goal to help the visitors extend their unbeaten streak to five matches.
Seattle now heads out on the road for three consecutive matches, beginning with its first-ever meeting against Boston Legacy FC on Friday, May 22 at Centreville Bank Stadium (5:00 p.m. PT / Prime Video, 950 KJR AM).
MATCH NOTES
DIFFERENT XI: Laura Harvey has fielded a different starting XI in each of its nine matches during the 2026 season. Tonight's match featured three changes to the lineup from last week's match against the Washington Spirit, with Emeri Adames, Angharad James-Turner and Shae Holmes replacing Madison Curry, Ainsley McCammon and Maddie Mercado. Five Reign FC players have started all nine games - Claudia Dickey, Sam Meza and defenders Sofia Huerta, Emily Mason and Phoebe McClernon.
JORDYN BUGG: Jordyn Bugg made her 2026 season debut tonight as a second-half substitute in the 72nd minute. The 2025 NWSL Defender of the Year finalist missed the club's first eight matches due to injury.
SOFIA HUERTA: Sofia Huerta made her 100th regular season appearance for Reign FC tonight, becoming the sixth player in club history to reach the milestone. The 12th-year defender is now one start shy of becoming the fifth player in NWSL history to record 200 regular season starts.
PHOEBE McCLERNON: Phoebe McClernon made her 100th NWSL regular season appearance tonight. Since debuting in 2021, the defender has appeared in 79 regular season matches with Seattle and 21 with the Orlando Pride.
SERIES: With tonight's result, Reign FC now holds a record of 12-11-10 against Gotham FC across all competitions.
UP NEXT: Reign FC (3-4-2, 11 points) begins a three-game road stretch on Friday, May 22 with its first-ever meeting against Boston Legacy FC (2-5-3, 9 points) at Centreville Bank Stadium (5:00 p.m. PT / Prime Video, 950 KJR AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Reign FC 0 - Gotham FC 2
Sunday, May 15, 2026
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Alyssa Pennington
Assistants: Tom Felice, Eric Krueger
Fourth Official: Christopher Calderon
VAR: Brad Jensen
Attendance: 6,406
Weather: 52 degrees and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
GFC - Jaedyn Shaw (Savannah McCaskill) 24'
GFC - Tierna Davidson (Sofia Cook) 57'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
GFC - Jaedyn Shaw (caution) 22'
SEA - Laura Harvey (caution) 90+4'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta ©, Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon, Shae Holmes (Jordyn Bugg 72'); Angharad James-Turner (Sally Menti 81'), Sam Meza; Maddie Dahlien, Emeri Adames (Maddie Mercado 46'), Mia Fishel (Holly Ward 62'), Nerilia Mondesir (Brittany Ratcliffe 62')
Substitutes not used: Cassie Miller, Ainsley McCammon, Ryanne Brown, Madison Curry
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 2
Fouls: 8
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 1
Gotham FC - Ann-Katrin Berger; Tierna Davidson ©, Guro Reiten (Talia Sommer 90+1'), Midge Purce (Lilly Reale 74'), Jess Carter (Emily Sonnett 46'); Savannah McCaskill, Jaelin Howell, Sofia Cook (Katie Lampson 73'); Jordynn Dudley (Sarah Schupansky 84'), Esther González, Jaedyn Shaw
Substitutes not used: Shelby Hogan, Mak Whitham, Andrea Kitahata, Khyah Harper
Total shots: 13
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 5
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 2
- REIGN FC -
Images from this story
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Seattle Reign FC's Angharad James-Turner in action
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Finds 2-1 Win in Final Minutes over Washington Spirit - San Diego Wave FC
- Spirit Falls on the Road to San Diego, Win Streak Ends at Five - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Three with 1-1 Draw vs. Boston Legacy FC - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Cruise to Comfortable 2-0 Victory over Seattle - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Reign FC Falls, 2-0, to Gotham FC at Lumen Field Friday Night - Seattle Reign FC
- Houston Dash Fall on the Road against Kansas City - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash Fall on the Road against Kansas City - Houston Dash
- Cook Returns to Starting XI for Seattle Showdown - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Chicago Stars FC Forward Mallory Swanson Activated from Maternity Leave - Chicago Stars FC
- Utah Royals Aim to Extend Historic Unbeaten Streak against Racing Louisville - Utah Royals FC
- NC Courage Host Chicago Stars for Star Wars Night - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Set to Host Washington Spirit on AANHPI Night - San Diego Wave FC
- NC Courage Remove Olivia Wingate from Season-Ending Injury List - North Carolina Courage
- Houston Dash Travel to Missouri for Matchup with Kansas City Current - Houston Dash
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