Utah Royals Aim to Extend Historic Unbeaten Streak against Racing Louisville

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







After a well-earned point in San Jose against Bay FC last Sunday, Utah Royals FC (5-2-2, 17 pts., 4th NWSL) now returns home to host Racing Louisville FC (2-1-5, 7 pts.,14th NWSL) at America First Field on Sunday, May 17.

URFC has faced Racing Louisville four times since the club's return in 2024, with the series currently even at 2-2-0. Sunday's match will serve as the tiebreaker, giving one side the opportunity to take the lead in the all-time series.

An Unrivaled Defense

Utah's defense has continued to set the tone this season, with defining moments from players across the pitch showcasing the team's chemistry and defensive strength.

Between goalkeepers Mandy McGlynn and Mia Justus, the Royals have now gone 468 minutes without conceding a goal, the shutout streak dating back to March 28. Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn has recorded seven saves and two clean sheets since her 2026 debut. Between her and Justus, the club is on a five-match shutout streak, the longest in club history.

Two-time Ironwoman Kate Del Fava proceeds to be a consistent presence on the Royals' back line. While Del Fava is always a force to be reckoned with, a standout moment against Houston on May 6 solidified her impact. Del Fava made a crucial goal saving block on the line, maintaining the clean sheet streak in Utah's 2-0 victory over Houston in front of a home crowd.

Another standout moment came from Narumi against Bay FC on May 10. During a dangerous first-half attack, Bay FC broke through the Royals' defense and fired a shot from near the center of the box. Narumi tracked back from the halfway line, sprinting into position before delivering a perfectly timed slide, extending her right leg just in time to deflect the shot away from goal.

Record-Breaking Momentum

April brought history-making moments for the Utah Royals, and May was no different, marking a momentous 2026 season so far. On April 26, team captain Paige Cronin scored just 50 seconds into the match against Seattle Reign FC, marking one of the fastest goals in club history. That same match also delivered the largest away win in club history, as the Royals defeated Seattle 3-0 on the road.

The club has continued to build momentum beyond those milestones. Along with its ongoing clean sheet streak, Utah put together a four-game winning streak earlier this season before battling Bay FC to a draw and extending its unbeaten run to seven matches.

The Royals also climbed to second place in the NWSL standings for the first time in club history, continuing a standout start to the 2026 campaign.

Focus Turns Homeward

Now, Utah looks ahead to the next opportunity to make history once again, chasing another clean sheet, and another victory at America First Field. This Sunday's home match against Racing Louisville is set to kickoff at 6:00 p.m. MT.

The Royals will stay at home to host the Denver Summit FC the following Saturday on May 23 with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. MT. Tickets for both games are available for purchase here.

URFC Next Match: 5/17 @ America First Field

URFC takes on Racing Louisville at America First Field at 6:00 p.m. MT. Secure your seats for an unforgettable match!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2026

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