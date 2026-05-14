Utah Royals FC Returns Home to Host Racing Louisville FC Chasing Eight Match Unbeaten Streak

Published on May 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (5-2-2, 17 pts) returns to the Beehive State this weekend to host Racing Louisville FC (2-1-5, 7 pts) for the first meeting between the two clubs during the 2026 campaign on Sunday, May 17, at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. MT.

Utah enters Sunday's contest following a hard-fought 0-0 road draw against Bay FC at PayPal Park, earning another clean sheet while continuing the club's streak of never allowing Bay FC to score at home against Utah Royals FC. The point on the road marked Utah's 11th away point of the 2026 campaign, equaling the club's combined road-point total from both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The Royals were tested throughout the opening half, with one of Bay FC's best opportunities coming in the 40th minute when Racheal Kundananji broke forward on a dangerous run through the middle of the pitch before entering the penalty area. Midfielder Narumi came up with a crucial defensive stop, diving in front of the attempt and deflecting the shot away with her leg to preserve the scoreless draw. The sequence highlighted Utah's defensive commitment, with multiple Royals players sprinting back to disrupt the Bay FC attack and protect the clean sheet heading into halftime.

Utah continued to remain organized defensively throughout the second half, limiting Bay FC's opportunities and securing its fifth clean sheet of the 2026 season. The result extended the Royals' unbeaten streak to seven consecutive matches while also leaving Bay FC winless against Utah through five all-time meetings between the clubs.

With the result, Utah extended its unbeaten streak to seven consecutive matches, continuing the Royals' impressive run of form heading into Sunday's home match against Racing Louisville FC.

Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets and his squad now look to build on an impressive seven-match unbeaten streak, alongside multiple consecutive clean sheets against Chicago Stars FC, Seattle Reign FC, Angel City FC, Houston Dash, and most recently Bay FC. The result against Bay extended Utah's strong run of form as the Royals continue to establish themselves as one of the league's toughest defensive sides. Utah now returns home looking to carry that momentum into America First Field in front of its home crowd while aiming to extend both its unbeaten streak and defensive success.

Now in his second full season at the helm, Head Coach Coenraets continues molding a balanced squad built on defensive discipline, midfield control, and attacking creativity. Sunday's contest presents another opportunity for Utah to extend its unbeaten streak to eight consecutive matches while collecting crucial points at home in front of the club's supporters at America First Field.

Racing Louisville FC enters the matchup with a 2-1-5 record, most recently earning a 3-1 home victory over Portland Thorns FC after suffering back-to-back defeats. Led by Head Coach Bev Yanez, Racing Louisville FC will look to build on its return to winning form and secure all three points on the road at America First Field.

Sunday's contest marks the tenth match of the 2026 NWSL regular season for the Royals and the ninth for Racing Louisville FC, with both sides aiming to secure valuable early-season points and strengthen their position in the league standings.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on Victory+ with Josh Eastern and McCall Zerboni:: Utah Royals FC vs Racing Louisville | America First Field | 6:00 p.m. MT

OR

WATCH LIVE on Victory+ with Kelley O'Hara and Ali Riley:: Utah Royals FC vs Racing Louisville | America First Field | 6:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 5:30 p.m. MT

Following Sunday's match, Utah Royals FC will remain in the Beehive State to host inaugural side Denver Summit FC on Saturday, May 23, at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MT, with tickets available for purchase here.

URFC Next Match: 5/17 @ America First Field

URFC takes on Racing Louisville at America First Field at 6:00 p.m. MT. Secure your seats for an unforgettable match!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 14, 2026

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