Kansas City Current Welcomes Houston Dash to CPKC Stadium

Published on May 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (4-4-0, 6th place, 12 pts.) is back in action for the second time in less than a week when it hosts the Houston Dash (3-4-1, 9th place, 10 pts.) at CPKC Stadium on Friday, May 15, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. CT. This is the second of four home matches during the month of May, and limited tickets are available for purchase.

The match will broadcast nationally on Prime Video with Mike Watts and Lori Lindsey on the call as well as on the World Feed with Marion Crowder and Jamie Kyle Watson. Fans can listen to the action on 90.9 The Bridge with Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko, and the game will be available on the KC Current App in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

For the third consecutive season, the Current and The University of Kansas Cancer Center are partnering for Women's Cancer Awareness Night. Fans in attendance are encouraged to wear pink, and the first 5,000 fans will receive a co-branded pink rolling banner courtesy of the Current and The University of Kansas Cancer Center. The Women's Cancer Center at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City is the only women's cancer treatment program of its kind in Kansas City and the surrounding region. The club will also celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month on Friday.

The KC Current will debut its new Storm Kit on Friday, the club's first-ever third kit. The Storm Kit features the Current's established Storm hue with vibrant, pulsating streaks of the club's iconic teal throughout. A club color, Storm grounds the Current in strength, determination and an unstoppable persistence to always reach for more. The kit features teal piping on the sides, storm-and-teal-colored shorts and a "Mighty Current" insignia opposite the jersey tag. More about Storm Kit can be found HERE.

MATCH INFO

Who: Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash

Where: CPKC Stadium - Kansas City, Mo.

When: Friday, May 15

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT

TV: Prime Video, World Feed

Radio: 90.9 The Bridge

TEN THINGS TO KNOW

1. Kansas City, which leads the all-time series vs. Houston with a 5-4-3 record, looks to avenge a 1-0 loss from the last time the teams met on Oct. 19, 2025, in Texas. The Current has won the last two meetings with the Dash at home.

2. The last time the Current and the Dash met at CPKC Stadium was on April 19, 2025, which resulted in a 2-0 Kansas City win. Midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta converted a penalty kick in the 21st minute before defender Kayla Sharples scored in the 62nd minute off a feed from fellow defender Izzy Rodriguez.

3. LaBonta is the only player on the Current's roster who played in the club's first-ever meeting with the Dash on April 26, 2021, during a Challenge Cup group stage game in Kansas City. The captain has scored seven goals across all competitions vs. Houston, four of them from the penalty spot.

4. Kansas City is unbeaten (17-0-3) in its last 20 regular season home matches at CPKC Stadium and has won its last seven. The only longer home winning streak in regular season play was an eight-match run by Portland in 2017-18.

5. A win or draw on Friday would make the Current tied for second in NWSL history with 21 straight regular season home games unbeaten, joining North Carolina (21 straight in 2023-24) and trailing only Seattle (22 straight in 2014-15).

6. Forward Temwa Chawinga recorded the first regular season hat trick in club history on May 10 vs. Chicago. It was the first hat trick in the NWSL this season, the 33rd regular season hat trick in league history and the eighth fastest hat trick in league history.

7. Chawinga's hat trick took her to 23 goals in 26 regular season matches at CPKC Stadium. Only three players have scored more regular season goals in a single venue in NWSL history: Christine Sinclair (41 at Providence Park), Marta (26 at Inter&Co Stadium) and Sophia Wilson (24 at Providence Park).

8. Midfielder Croix Bethune provided her 14th NWSL assist on May 10, the most in the league since she made her debut at the start of the 2024 season. She has averaged 0.43 assists per 90 minutes in her career, the best among players to play 3,000+ minutes in NWSL history (Tobin Heath - 0.37, Lauren Holiday - 0.37).

9. Kansas City recorded its first shutout of the year last weekend. Lorena became the 14th goalkeeper in NWSL history with 15 regular season clean sheets with one club.

10. Rookie defender Laney Rouse recently signed a two-year contract. She has appeared in four matches with three starts during the regular season, logging a full 90 minutes each time she has joined the starting lineup.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT: Alana Cook (SEI-Knee), Clare Gagne (SEI-Head), Mary Long (D-45), Gianna Paul (Thigh), Vanessa DiBernardo (Maternity Leave), Debinha de Oliveira (D-45), Rocky Rodriguez (Head)

QUESTIONABLE: None

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: None

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION UPDATES The Grand Boulevard Bike & Pedestrian bridge will be open for all remaining KC Current matches, providing pedestrians with a faster walking or biking route to CPKC Stadium from the River Market. Fans are strongly encouraged to utilize one of two pedestrian-friendly walking routes to CPKC Stadium: The Grand Boulevard Bike & Pedestrian Bridge, accessible at 2nd & Grand, or the Town of Kansas Bridge, at 2nd & Main. Both bridges connect fans to the Riverfront Heritage Trail.

Lydia Avenue will be closed for Northbound vehicular traffic (past Kansas City Current Way) for Sunday's match. Fans and pedestrians should note that vehicles accessing Blue Lot will be utilizing portions of the Riverfront Heritage Trail past Two Birds One Stone.

Additionally, CPKC Stadium's rideshare pickup and drop-off locations will be slightly adjusted for Sunday's match. Visit HERE for more information.

Be sure to check in at cpkcstadium.com, download the KC Current App - and turn on push alerts - and follow along on the club's social media channels for the most up-to-date communication and updates regarding matchday logistics. Fans can find the comprehensive plan and updated maps with the most effective ways to get to CPKC Stadium on the Parking and Transportation Hub found HERE.

KC CURRENT 50/50 RAFFLE The Kansas City Current is pleased to announce the return of the 50/50 Raffle supporting United Way of Greater Kansas City. During each KC Current 50/50 Raffle drawing period, half of the jackpot goes to one lucky winner while the other half goes back into the Kansas City community. Raffle tickets can be purchased at designated kiosks at CPKC Stadium or online, and you must be 18 or older to buy a ticket and be located in Missouri or Kansas at time of purchase. The raffle period will take place over several days, and the winner will be announced 90 minutes post-match of the final raffle-ending match at CPKC Stadium. Click HERE to access the 50/50 raffle and for more information.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 14, 2026

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