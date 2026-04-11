Kansas City Current Faces SE Palmeiras in Sunday's Teal Rising Cup Title Match

Published on April 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current advanced to the championship match of the 2026 Teal Rising Cup, presented by Visit Missouri, and will play for the trophy for the second consecutive year. The Current will face SE Palmeiras on Sunday, April 12, at CPKC Stadium. Kickoff between the reigning NWSL Shield winner - and the defending Teal Rising Cup champion - and the Brazilian Serie A1 power will begin at approx. 6 p.m. CT.

Prior to the championship game, the third-place match will feature Mexican side Club América from Liga MX Femenil and Brazil Serie A1 club Corinthians SC at 3 p.m. CT. Palmeiras defeated Club América, 1-0, on Thursday before the KC Current took down Corinthians, 2-1.

Tickets and parking for the final day of the Teal Rising Cup can be purchased HERE. Tickets for Sunday are sold as a doubleheader, and fans will have access to both matches.

ION, the domestic broadcast home of the 2026 Teal Rising Cup, will continue to broadcast Sunday's matches and provide supplementary programming. Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Dave Borchardt will call the action once again on ION, and NWSL on ION hosts Sebastian Salazar and Lisa Carlin are serving as pitchside reporters. Both games will also broadcast internationally across Latin America on ViX, and in Brazil via ESPN Brasil and streaming on Disney+.

Additionally, fans can listen over the air in English on 90.9 The Bridge and on the KC Current App in English, Spanish and Portuguese. The matches are also simulcasting locally on The Spot - Kansas City 38.

The Teal Rising Cup is part of the inaugural Teal Rising Week, presented by Visit Missouri. Designed to celebrate global women's soccer, Teal Rising Week features a collection of professional, international and youth talent with elite matches, tournaments, a skills challenge, education sessions and more - right in the Heartland. More information about Teal Rising Week can be found HERE.

MATCH INFO

Who: Kansas City Current vs. SE Palmeiras

Where: CPKC Stadium - Kansas City, Mo.

When: Sunday, April 12

Kickoff: approx. 6 p.m. CT

TV: ION, ViX, ESPN Brasil, Disney+, The Spot - Kansas City 38

Radio: 90.9 The Bridge

TEN THINGS TO KNOW

1. Last year, Kansas City won the inaugural Teal Rising Cup after a 2-1 win over Corinthians SC on July 15, 2025. Forward Michelle Cooper scored first before forward Mary Long netted the game-winning goal.

2. Forward Haley Hopkins is the reigning Teal Rising Cup MVP. She earned the honor in 2025 after bagging a brace vs. Palmeiras in the opening match.

3. During the Current's 2-1 win over Corinthians SC on Thursday, Hopkins opened the scoring in the 39th minute off an assist from midfielder Debinha. Hopkins is the Teal Rising Cup's all-time leading scorer with three goals.

4. Midfielder Avery Clark, a star on Kansas City Current II, scored what proved to be the game-winning goal on Thursday in the 82nd minute off a feed from defender Izzy Rodriguez. It was Clark's first professional goal in her pro debut.

5. Goalkeeper Marisa Jordan made her first appearance for the club, defender Kolo Suliafu had her professional debut and logged 90 minutes and forward Amelia White was part of the starting lineup for the first time on Thursday. In addition to Clark, KC Current II midfielder Itala Gemelli and forward Taliana Kaufusi also had their pro debuts.

6. Palmeiras advanced to the Teal Rising Cup championship match following its 1-0 win over Club América. Defender Poliana, the first women's player to win five Libertadores titles and the only woman to score in three Libertadores finals, found the back of the net in the 68th minute after an assist from fellow defender Fernanda.

7. Current fans will see a familiar face on the other side of the pitch in Palmeiras forward Bia Zaneratto, who played for Kansas City from 2024-25 and was named to the 2025 NWSL Best XI Second Team. Zaneratto is the second highest scorer in Palmeiras history.

8. Palmeiras is one of the most dominant clubs in Brazil and has won nine major trophies: one Copa Libertadores Femenina title, one Copa do Brasil title, one Supercopa do Brasil title, four Campeonato Paulista titles and two Copa Paulista titles.

9. Kansas City bested Palmeiras, 3-0, in the first match of the 2025 Teal Rising Cup. Hopkins scored in the 34th and 44th minutes, which were both assisted by midfielder Bayley Feist. The Current then benefited from a Palmeiras own goal in the 50th minute.

10. The Current owns a 32-2-5 all-time record for matches played at CPKC Stadium across all competitions.

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION UPDATES

Transportation to and from the downtown stadium is an important component of the fan journey, and the Current is committed to providing the best fan experience at CPKC Stadium from start to finish on match day. Due to continued exciting developments around CPKC Stadium and at Current Landing, matchday parking and transportation plans will be affected. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early.

Be sure to check in at cpkcstadium.com, download the KC Current App - and turn on push alerts - and follow along on the club's social media channels for the most up-to-date communication and updates regarding matchday logistics. Fans can find the comprehensive plan and updated maps with the most effective ways to get to CPKC Stadium on the Parking and Transportation Hub found HERE.

Shuttles will not be operating during the Teal Rising Cup. On-site parking will be available.

KC CURRENT 50/50 RAFFLE

The Kansas City Current is pleased to announce the return of the 50/50 Raffle supporting United Way of Greater Kansas City. During each KC Current 50/50 Raffle drawing period, half of the jackpot goes to one lucky winner while the other half goes back into the Kansas City community. Raffle tickets can be purchased at designated kiosks at CPKC Stadium or online, and you must be 18 or older to buy a ticket and be located in Missouri or Kansas at time of purchase. The raffle period will take place over several days, and the winner will be announced 90 minutes post-match of the final raffle-ending match at CPKC Stadium.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 11, 2026

Kansas City Current Faces SE Palmeiras in Sunday's Teal Rising Cup Title Match - Kansas City Current

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