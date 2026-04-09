Kansas City Current's Teal Rising Cup to Reach Global Audience on ViX; in Brazil Via ESPN, Disney+

Published on April 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current announced on Thursday that the 2026 Teal Rising Cup, presented by Visit Missouri, will be broadcast internationally throughout Latin America on ViX and in Brazil via ESPN and streaming on Disney+, expanding the club's global reach and showcasing elite women's soccer. The 2026 Teal Rising Cup, which will take place at CPKC Stadium on April 9 and 12 with doubleheaders on both matchdays, features the KC Current, Mexican side Club América from Liga MX Femenil as well as Brazil Serie A clubs Corinthians SC and SE Palmeiras.

"The Teal Rising Cup is a reflection of where the women's game is headed: Global, competitive and deeply connected across leagues and fans," said Dani Welniak, KC Current Vice President of Communications. "To have our matches broadcast on platforms like ViX and ESPN Brazil not only elevates this tournament, but reinforces Kansas City's role as a global destination for women's sports. International coverage underscores the continued growth of the NWSL and the Kansas City Current's commitment to expanding the game's reach and visibility worldwide."

"Bringing the Teal Rising Cup to fans in Brazil through ESPN and Disney+ reflects our commitment to showcasing world-class women's football across multiple platforms," said Carlos Maluf, Head of Sports at The Walt Disney Company Brazil. "This tournament brings together top clubs, passionate audiences and a truly global perspective, reinforcing the growing relevance of women's soccer in the international sports landscape."

ViX is considered the largest Spanish-language streaming service globally, with content tailored specifically to Latin American audiences with distribution across 30+ connected TV and mobile platforms.

ESPN and Disney+ in Brazil consistently broadcasts top international competitions such as the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), Women's Super League (WSL), Premier League, LALIGA and more, positioning it as a key hub for globally relevant soccer content in one of the world's most passionate football markets. ESPN's transmission is multiplatform and delivered through cable and satellite, and its channels are also delivered direct-to-consumer through Disney+.

The Teal Rising Cup begins Thursday, April 9, with a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. CT as Club América faces Palmeiras followed by the KC Current taking on Corinthians SC at approx. 8 p.m. CT. The competition concludes Sunday, April 12, with the third-place match kicking off at 3 p.m. before the championship at approx. 6 p.m. CT. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

All four Teal Rising Cup matches will broadcast over the air in English nationally on ION and simulcast locally on The Spot - 38 Kansas City. Fans can also tune in to 90.9 The Bridge and can also catch the action in English, Spanish and Portuguese on the KC Current App.

The 2026 Teal Rising Cup is part of the inaugural Teal Rising Week, presented by Visit Missouri. Designed to celebrate global women's soccer, Teal Rising Week features a collection of professional, international and youth talent with elite matches, tournaments, a skills challenge, education sessions and more - right in the Heartland.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 9, 2026

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