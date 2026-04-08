Kansas City Current Starts 2026 Teal Rising Cup, Pres. by Visit Missouri, against Corinthians SC

Published on April 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - A rematch of last year's championship match of the Teal Rising Cup, presented by Visit Missouri, between the Kansas City Current and Corinthians SC will kick off this year's edition of the event at CPKC Stadium. The Current and Corinthians will face each other at approx. 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 9.

The 2026 Teal Rising Cup, presented by Visit Missouri, features reigningNWSLShield winnerKansas City Current,Mexicanside Club Américafrom Liga MX Femenilas well asBrazil Serie A clubs Corinthians SC and SE Palmeiras. The tournament gets underway with a matchup between Club América and SE Palmeiras on Thursday at 5 p.m. CT before the Current-Corinthians clash. The third-place game will be on Sunday, April 12, at 3 p.m. CT ahead of the championship match at approx. 6 p.m. CT.

ION, the domestic broadcast home of the 2026 Teal Rising Cup, will broadcast all four matches and provide supplementary programming.Jillian CarrollLetrinkoand Dave Borchardt will call the action on ION, and NWSL onION hosts Sebastian Salazar and Lisa Carlin will be featured throughout thetelecastsaspitchsidereporters. The action will also broadcast internationally across Latin America on ViX and ESPN Brazil.

Additionally, all four Teal Rising Cup matches will broadcast over the air in English on 90.9 The Bridge and on the KC Current App in English, Spanish and Portuguese. The matches will also simulcast locally on The Spot - Kansas City 38.

Tickets and parking for Teal Rising Cup can bepurchasedHERE. Ticketswill be sold as a doubleheader and fanswill have access to both matches if a ticket is purchased for a specific day: Match 1 and Match 2 tickets are included for April 9, and Match 3 and Match 4 tickets are included for April 12.

The Teal Rising Cup is part of the inaugural Teal Rising Week, presented by Visit Missouri. Designed to celebrateglobalwomen's soccer,Teal Rising Weekfeatures a collection of professional, international and youth talent with elite matches, tournaments,a skills challenge, education sessions and more- rightin the Heartland.More information about Teal Rising Week can be foundHERE.

MATCH INFO

Who: Kansas City Current vs. Corinthians SC

Where: CPKC Stadium - Kansas City, Mo.

When: Thursday, April 9

Kickoff: approx. 8 p.m. CT

TV: ION, ViX, ESPN Brazil, The Spot - Kansas City 38

Radio: 90.9 The Bridge

TEN THINGS TO KNOW

1. Last year, Kansas City won the inaugural Teal Rising Cup after a 2-1 win over Corinthians SC on July 15, 2025. Forward Michelle Cooper scored first before forward Mary Long netted the game-winning goal.

2. Forward Haley Hopkins is the reigning Teal Rising Cup MVP. She earned the honor in 2025 after bagging a brace vs. Palmeiras in the first match of the tournament.

3. Corinthians SC currently sits atop Brasileiro Feminino A1 standings with 13 points behind a 4-1-1 record. The club is currently on a three-game win streak and is led by midfielder Gabi Zanotti who has a team-leading five goals.

4. Corinthians SC, which has won seven Brazilian championships and six CONMEBOL Libertadores championships, finished as runner-up at the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup this past January.

5. The Current enters this tournament having returned to the win column following their 2-1 victory over Gotham FC on April 4. Goals by forward Michelle Cooper and midfielder Debinha preserved the team's unblemished 2026 home record.

6. Forward Temwa Chawinga made her long-awaited return on Saturday after being removed from the season-ending injury list. She assisted Debinha's goal to become the first player in club history to record 10+ goals and 10+ assists in the regular season.

7. Five different KC Current players have scored at least 10 regular season goals since the start of the 2024 season. No other NWSL team has more than two double-digit scorers in that time.

8. The Current owns a 31-2-5 all-time record for matches played at CPKC Stadium across all competitions.

9. Forward Michelle Cooper and forward/midfielder Ally Sentnor, the latter who has a team-leading three goals for the U.S. in 2026, are with the U.S. Women's National Team during this FIFA international window. Additionally, midfielder Rocky Rodríguez and forward Kyra Carusa are with the Costa Rica and Ireland national teams, respectively.

10. Defender Katie Scott is with the U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team for a training camp and two friendlies in Kansas City, which coincides with Teal Rising Week, presented by Visit Missouri. Tickets for the U.S. U-20 WNT vs. Brazil U-20 WNT matches can be found HERE.

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION UPDATES

Transportation to and from the downtown stadiumisan important componentof the fanjourney,andthe Current is committed to providing the best fan experience at CPKC Stadium from start to finish on match day.Due to continued exciting developments around CPKC Stadium and at Current Landing, matchday parking and transportation plans will be affected.Fans are strongly encouraged toplan aheadand arrive early.

Be sure to check in atcpkcstadium.com,download the KC Current App- and turn on push alerts - and follow along onthe club's social media channelsfor the most up-to-datecommunicationand updatesregardingmatchdaylogistics.Fans can find the comprehensive plan andupdatedmaps with the most effective ways to get to CPKC Stadium on the Parking and Transportation Hubfound HERE.

Shuttles will not be operating during the Teal Rising Cup. On-site parking will be available.

KC CURRENT 50/50 RAFFLE

The Kansas City Current is pleased to announce the return of the 50/50 Raffle supporting United Way of Greater Kansas City. During each KC Current 50/50 Raffle drawing period, half of the jackpot goes to one lucky winner while the other half goes back into the Kansas City community. Raffle tickets can bepurchasedat designated kiosks at CPKC Stadium or online, and you must be 18 or older to buy a ticket andbelocatedinMissouri or Kansas at time of purchase. The raffle period will take place over several days, and the winner will be announced90 minutespost-match of the final raffle-ending match at CPKC Stadium. ClickHEREto access the 50/50raffle andfor more information.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 8, 2026

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