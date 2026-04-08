International Wrap-Up: Six Pride Players Called up for April International Duty
Published on April 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
With a two-week break in NWSL play, six Orlando Pride players will be representing their respective countries in qualifying matches and international friendlies around the world.
Here's how to follow all of the action coming up:
Schedule (All times in ET)
Anna Moorhouse | England | UEFA Qualifiers
Tuesday, April 14, 2:00 p.m. - England vs. Spain
Saturday, April 18, 12:30 p.m. - Iceland vs. England
Angelina | Brazil | International Friendlies
Saturday, April 11, 9:30 p.m. - Brazil vs. South Korea
Tuesday, April 14, 9:30 p.m. - Brazil vs. Zambia
Saturday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. - Brazil vs. Canada
Solai Washington | Jamaica | CONCACAF W Qualifiers
Friday, April 10, 8 p.m. - Jamaica vs. Antigua and Barbuda
Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m. - Jamaica vs. Guyana
Ally Lemos, Simone Jackson & Seven Castain | US U-23s | WU23 Friendly Finals
Friday, April 10 - US U-23s vs Netherlands U-23s
Monday, April 13 - US U-23s vs. Denmark U-23s
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Five Boston Legacy Players Called up for FIFA April Window - Boston Legacy FC
- International Wrap-Up: Six Pride Players Called up for April International Duty - Orlando Pride
- Washington Spirit Announces Partnership with Lafayette Federal Credit Union - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- International Wrap-Up: Six Pride Players Called up for April International Duty
- Haley McCutcheon Scores Brace as Pride Hand Angel City FC First Loss of the Season
- Barbra Banda Named to NWSL March Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Angel City FC on Prime Video
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host Angel City FC