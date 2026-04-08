International Wrap-Up: Six Pride Players Called up for April International Duty

Published on April 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







With a two-week break in NWSL play, six Orlando Pride players will be representing their respective countries in qualifying matches and international friendlies around the world.

Here's how to follow all of the action coming up:

Schedule (All times in ET)

Anna Moorhouse | England | UEFA Qualifiers

Tuesday, April 14, 2:00 p.m. - England vs. Spain

Saturday, April 18, 12:30 p.m. - Iceland vs. England

Angelina | Brazil | International Friendlies

Saturday, April 11, 9:30 p.m. - Brazil vs. South Korea

Tuesday, April 14, 9:30 p.m. - Brazil vs. Zambia

Saturday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. - Brazil vs. Canada

Solai Washington | Jamaica | CONCACAF W Qualifiers

Friday, April 10, 8 p.m. - Jamaica vs. Antigua and Barbuda

Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m. - Jamaica vs. Guyana

Ally Lemos, Simone Jackson & Seven Castain | US U-23s | WU23 Friendly Finals

Friday, April 10 - US U-23s vs Netherlands U-23s

Monday, April 13 - US U-23s vs. Denmark U-23s







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.