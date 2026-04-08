Washington Spirit Announces Partnership with Lafayette Federal Credit Union

Published on April 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit announced a partnership with Lafayette Federal Credit Union today, naming Lafayette Federal the Official Credit Union of the Spirit. The agreement brings together two organizations deeply tied to the Washington, D.C. area looking to make an impact across the region.

As part of the partnership, the Washington Spirit and Lafayette Federal will launch Goal for a Cause, in which for every home Spirit goal scored, the credit union will make a charitable donation to Children's National Hospital and the Children's Miracle Network. This initiative underscores both organizations' dedication to supporting children and families in need of critical care.

"Lafayette Federal Credit Union is an ideal partner for the Washington Spirit, and we're proud to welcome them as our first Official Credit Union," said Washington Spirit Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Doug Vinci. "From their presence on our training kits to celebrating every goal with our fans, this partnership is deeply integrated into the fabric of our club. What makes this especially meaningful is our shared commitment to the DMV, creating moments that connect with our fans and their members while giving back to the community in a way that truly matters."

In addition, the partnership amplifies the relationship between Lafayette Federal, its members, the Washington Spirit, and its active fanbase in the DMV. Lafayette Federal members will have access to discounts on select match days, merchandise, as well as access to exclusive contests, prizes, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Spirit and align with a premier franchise whose commitment to its fanbase and the Washington, D.C. region closely mirrors our own dedication to our members and local communities," said Lafayette Federal Credit Union President and CEO B. John Farmakides. "Their history of success, strong reputation, and engaged fans make this an exciting and meaningful collaboration."

Lafayette Federal Credit Union will also become the official front-of-training-top sponsor, being featured prominently on all Spirit training tops throughout the season. The credit union will also receive recognition at home games and via the Spirit's digital channels.







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Washington Spirit Announces Partnership with Lafayette Federal Credit Union - Washington Spirit

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