Five Boston Legacy Players Called up for FIFA April Window

Published on April 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Five Boston Legacy players have been called up to their national teams for FIFA's April Window: Jorelyn Carabalí (Colombia), Josefine Hasbo (Denmark), Barbara Olivieri (Venezuela), Nichelle Prince (Canada) and Chloe Ricketts (U-20 USA).

Colombia will play two CONMEBOL Nation's League games in this window, facing Venezuela on April 10 and Chile on April 14. Carabalí signed with the Legacy this January, coming from WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion. She has played in all three of the Legacy's matches this season, and demonstrated her versatility in defense by playing both right and left in a three-back defensive line.

Venezuela will play three CONMEBOL Nation's League games in this window, facing the aforementioned Colombia on April 10, then Argentina on April 14, and finally Bolivia on April 18. Olivieri signed with Boston Legacy last August and has already demonstrated her defensive workrate in all three of the club's matches this season. In her last appearance against the Utah Royals, Olivieri made six tackles, the most of any player on either team.

Canada will play three matches in the FIFA Series 2026, facing Zambia on April 11, Korea Republic on April 14, and Brazil on April 18. Prince is a longtime stalwart of Canada's senior national team, holding 115 caps with 18 goals for her country, the latest scored in March of this year against Colombia during the SheBelieves Cup. Prince has played in every game so far for the Legacy and holds a leadership role as one of the club's captains.

Denmark will play two matches in this window, one against Sweden on April 14, and a second against Italy on April 18. Hasbo signed a three-year contract with the Legacy in February of this year and has made four appearances for the club so far in the 2026 season, leading the team with 88% passing accuracy.

Ricketts will train with the United States Under-20 Women's National Team in Kansas City, Missouri from April 7-16 as part of the April FIFA window. This training camp will include two matches against Brazil, the first on April 11 at CPKC Stadium (7:30 PM ET) and the second on April 15 at Riverside Stadium (3 PM ET), both in Kansas City. Both the United States and Brazil U-20 WNTs have qualified for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which takes place in Poland From September 5 to 27.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 8, 2026

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