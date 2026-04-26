Boston Legacy Improve on Attack But Fall to Chicago Stars 2-0

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Evanston, IL - Despite a strong attacking presence that saw them out-posses, out-pass, and out-shoot the opposition, the Legacy fell 2-0 to the Chicago Stars on Saturday at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Boston started at a quiet but intentional tempo, creating a few early chances in Chicago's final third that couldn't quite find the back of the net. The first goal came in the 9' off a Chicago corner that was deflected towards Jordyn Huitema in the 6-yard box, who sent it just past Casey Murphy into the net.

Throughout the half, Boston looked to Amanda Gutierres to orchestrate the attack, resulting in some good looks that just missed on timing or execution. Boston found its second wind as halftime approached, with Traoré forcing a strong save with a shot driven to the near post in the 43'. Just before the whistle, a frantic sequence in Chicago's penalty area saw multiple rebounds for the Legacy, but ultimately resulted in Chicago's defense able to keep the ball out of the net.

The second half saw more good opportunities for Boston, who dominated the possession game. A 48' shot went wide right, continuing the pattern of Boston's struggles to execute despite great flashes of creativity.

Chicago doubled their lead in the 51' when a deep ball sent forward by Chicago resulted in a 1-v-1 between a Chicago attacker and Casey Murphy that saw the ball slipped just past Boston's goalkeeper despite her impressive effort.

Boston looked to change their momentum with three 60' substitutions: Fauzia Najjemba on for Nichelle Prince, Ella Stevens on for Amanda Gutierres, and Barb Olivieri on for Josefine Hasbo. The Legacy continued to display their creativity with some good offensive looks and impressive defensive stops, but couldn't connect with the back of the net. In the 83', Chloe Ricketts came on for Aissata Traore and continued the attacking momentum, but the game ended at 2-0.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Bianca St-Georges, Laurel Ansbrow, Emerson Elgin, Annie Karich, Alba Caño, Josefine Hasbo, Sammy Smith, Amanda Gutierres, Nichelle Prince ©, Aïssata Traoré

Substitutes: Hannah Stambaugh, Jorelyn Carabalí, Sophia Lowenberg, Barb Olivieri, Chloe Ricketts, Ella Stevens, Fauzia Najjemba, Amanda Allen

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots: Boston Legacy 27, Chicago 6

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 8, Chicago 2

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 9, Chicago 2

Fouls: Boston Legacy 8, Chicago 11

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 2, Chicago 2

Red Cards: None

Saves: Boston Legacy 0, Chicago 8

UP NEXT

The Legacy will next face the North Carolina Courage at home at Gillette Stadium on April 29 at 7 PM ET, live on Victory+.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.