Wave Surges Back to Sink Summit, 3-2

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







Denver (1-3-2) entered the match scoreless in its last three fixtures but quickly changed the tune with Melissa Kössler scoring in the 15th minute (her fourth of the season), and Tash Flint scoring in the 32nd minute (her second).

Facing an unbeaten San Diego (5-1-0) lineup, Denver managed two goals within the first 32 minutes ... this marks the first time all season San Diego has conceded more than one goal.

San Diego took control in the second half, with Lia Godfrey scoring in the 49th minute to snap Denver's three-game shutout streak.

It was the first time in club history that the Wave rallied back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to win.

After possessing the ball for 49% of the first half, the Wave took possession for 66% of the second half.

Both teams entered the match with just three goals conceded on the season.

Kössler leads the Summit in scoring this season, netting four of Denver's six goals.

SCORING

16' Denver, Melissa Kössler

32' Denver, Tash Flint

49' San Deigo, Lia Godfrey

57' San Diego, Kennedy Wesley

65' San Diego, Carson Pickett (own goal)

DISCIPLINE

55' - Ayo Oke (yellow)

59' - Kaleigh Kurtz (yellow)

90' - Eva Gaetino (yellow)

90' - Kenza Dali (yellow)

SCORING SUMMARY

1 2 F

Denver 2 0 2

San Diego 0 3 3

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026

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