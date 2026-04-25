Reign FC Hosts Utah Royals FC at Lumen Field in Seattle Opener on Sunday

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Reign FC forward Maddie Mercado with possession

(Seattle Reign FC) Reign FC forward Maddie Mercado with possession(Seattle Reign FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC returns to Lumen Field for the first time in 2026, hosting Utah Royals FC on Sunday, April 26 (5:00 p.m. PT / Victory+, 950 KJR AM). The club enters the match riding a 10-game home unbeaten streak, its longest since a 12-game run from June 2018 to June 2019.

Sunday's match marks the club's first since captain Jess Fishlock announced her retirement on Tuesday, April 21. The 2021 NWSL MVP and three-time NWSL Shield winner has been with the club since its inaugural season in 2013. The match will also be a milestone for Head Coach Laura Harvey, who is set to coach her 250th match across all NWSL competitions with Reign FC, becoming the first coach in league history to reach that mark with a single club.

Reign FC (3-1-1, 10 points) enters the contest on a three-game unbeaten run, most recently earning a point in a scoreless draw against Denver Summit FC on Saturday, April 4 at ONE Spokane Stadium. Claudia Dickey recorded three saves in that match to surpass Hope Solo as the club's all-time leader in regular season saves (190). During the recent FIFA international break, Seattle had eight players called up to represent their respective national teams.

Utah (2-2-1, 7 points) enters Sunday's match following a 1-0 home victory over Chicago Stars FC at America First Field on Friday, April 3. Mina Tanaka converted a penalty in the 74th minute for the game-winning goal.

Sunday marks the 15th all-time meeting between the two clubs. Seattle holds a 9-2-3 record in the series and has outscored Utah 21-13. The last meeting saw Reign FC earn a 2-1 victory at Lumen Field on October 17, 2025.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: Victory+

Talent: Josh Eastern & McCall Zerboni

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Jackson Felts, Stephanie Verdoia & Kwame Appiah

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026

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