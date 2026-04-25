Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Boston Legacy FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (1-4-0, 3 pts) return home following a two-week international break to take on Boston Legacy FC (0-4-0, 0 pts) on Saturday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. CT at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. The Stars will aim to collect three points, while Boston will be looking for their first win of the season.

The Stars will host Celebration of Black Culture night during Saturday's match. The first 1,000 fans will receive a theme night poster designed by local artist Kennedy Free.

The Stars also launched a Celebration of Black Culture t-shirt designed by Atlanta-based artist and singer Tiona Deniece, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Chicago's Girls, Inc., a non-profit which provides mentorship, pro-girl environments and research-informed programs to prepare girls to realize their full potential. Ahead of kickoff, Deniece will also perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "The Star-Spangled Banner."

A limited-edition Celebration of Black Culture scarf will be available for purchase, and fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes a ticket to the match with a Celebration of Black Culture shirt that honors the vibrant history and contributions of the community to our sport and our city.

Where to Watch

National Broadcast: ION

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago fell 1-0 to Utah Royals FC at America First Field on Friday, April 3

BOS: Boston fell 0-1 to San Diego Wave FC at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Friday, April 3

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach late last year, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren earned his first NWSL win in a 2-1 victory over the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

Chicago Debuts: Katie Atkinson made her club debut in goal for the Stars against the Utah Royals on April 3. Atkinson recorded eight saves, her most in a regular season match since June 2023. Defender Kathrin Hendrich wore the captain's armband for the first time against the Royals.

League Leaders: Defender Sam Staab leads the league in clearances (34) and is tied for fourth in the NWSL with six blocks. After her first game of the season, Atkinson now leads the league with an 88.89% save percentage, while Alyssa Naeher is fifth in recoveries with 43.

Here's the History: Chicago and Boston will go head-to-head for the first time on April 25. The last time the Stars faced expansion teams was when Utah Royals FC and Bay FC joined the league in 2024. The Stars recorded wins in the first match against the Royals (2-0) and Bay FC (2-1). So far this season, Chicago has an attacking edge against Boston, with more shots on target (8 to 5) and a better shooting accuracy (44.44% to 16.67%).







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.