Four Chicago Stars FC Players Set to Represent National Teams

Published on April 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC defender Aaliyah Farmer, midfielder Julia Grosso and forwards Micayla Johnson and Jameese Joseph will join their respective national teams for the April international window. At the senior level, Farmer will compete with Mexico, Grosso with Canada and Joseph will join the United States, while Micayla Johnson will represent the United States Under-19 Women's National Team (U-19 USWNT).

Joseph heads to the West Coast to join the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) for a trio of friendlies against 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup champion Japan. Joseph has featured in all three of the U.S. rosters so far this year, earning her first start and scoring her first goal in January before featuring in two matches with one start in the February/March window. Joseph's presence on the field was a difference-maker for the USWNT March 1 as she set up an initial pass to Emma Sears, who passed to Lindsey Heaps to score the USA's first goal in the contest. Joseph and the USWNT will now first face Japan in San Jose, California, April 11 at 4:30 p.m. CT, then head up the coast to face off again in Seattle, Washington, April 14 at 9 p.m. CT and finally finish off the series April 17 at 8 p.m. CT in Commerce City, Colorado.

Grosso and the Canada Women's National Team will compete in the inaugural women's FIFA Series 2026. Grosso started in Canada's 1-0 loss to the United States in the CANWNT's second match of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup and appeared as a substitute in the third. Now Grosso and Canada head to Brazil, where they will face off in three friendlies, the first against Zambia April 11, then take on Korea Republic April 14 before closing the series April 18 against Brazil.

Farmer will represent Mexico in the nation's final matches of their 2025/26 Concacaf W Qualifiers campaign. Farmer played a full 90 minutes of Mexico's last Concacaf W Qualifiers match, a 7-0 win against Saint Lucia, and started in Mexico's friendly against Brazil. The last two matches will see Mexico take on the U.S. Virgin Islands April 10 before they battle with Puerto Rico April 18 for the lone Group A automatic qualifying berth to the 2026 Concacaf W Championship.

Johnson has been named to her second U-19 USWNT roster and heads to Argentina for two friendlies against the Argentina Under-19 Women's National Team Johnson shone brightly in her first outings with the Under-19s, subbing into the United States' first match and starting in the next two. The 18-year-old's moment came 34 minutes into the U-19 USWNT's final match in the trio of friendlies when she put the ball past the Portuguese keeper's outstretched arm and put the United Stares ahead before the match ultimately ended in a draw. Now, the U-19 USWNT will face off with Argentina April 14 and April 17 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

After the NWSL's April international break, Farmer, Grosso, Johnson and Joseph will rejoin Chicago Stars FC to resume their regular season campaign with a three-match homestand at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. The Chicago Stars will first return to action against Boston Legacy FC April 25 at 5:30 p.m. CT for the club's Celebration of Black Culture match. The Stars then play host to reigning NWSL Champions, Gotham FC, for their College Night midweek match, April 29 at 7 p.m. CT. Finally, Chicago closes the homestretch against Portland Thorns FC May 3 at noon CT with the Stars' Together Strong match, presented by nellaspec.com. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 9, 2026

Four Chicago Stars FC Players Set to Represent National Teams - Chicago Stars FC

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