Chicago Stars FC Drop Road Contest to Utah Royals FC, 1-0

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Chicago Stars FC fell 1-0 to Utah Royals FC in Sandy, Utah on Friday evening. Chicago was led by Katie Atkinson who made eight saves in her debut match as a Star. The match was decided after VAR awarded a penalty kick that resulted in the lone goal of the game.

Match Notes:

Katie Atkinson made her debut in goal for the Chicago Stars.

Atkinson recorded eight saves, her most in a regular season match since June 2023.

Kathrin Hendrich captained the Stars on the pitch for the first time.

Maitane made her 50th regular-season NWSL appearance, while Jenna Bike made her 50th regular-season appearance as a Chicago Star.

Nádia Gomes led the Stars with eight duels won, while Jameese Joseph led with six possessions won.

How it Happened

Kathrin Hendrich played backup to Atkinson in the 30th minute, notching a key goal-line clearance.

Atkinson protected the net with five saves in the first half to hold the Royals scoreless heading into halftime.

Utah was awarded a penalty kick in the 74th minute following a VAR review that Mina Tanaka converted to decide the game.

Next Match

The Chicago Stars return home to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium following the international break to take on Boston Legacy on Saturday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Goals by Half

1 2 F

UTA 0 1 1

CHI 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

UTA: 74' Mina Tanaka (Penalty)

CHI:

Disciplinary Report

UTA:

CHI:

Lineups

UTA: Mia Justus, Tatumn Milazzo, Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Janni Thomsen (64' Miyabi Moriya), Dayana Pierre-Louis (85' Aria Nagai), Ana Tejada, Mina Tanaka, Cloé Lacasse (86' Brecken Mozingo), Cece Delzer (86' Courtney Brown), Kiana Palacios (78' Alexa Spaanstra)

CHI: Katie Atkinson, Tessa Dellarose, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich (Aaliyah Farmer 84'), Jenna Bike (65' Michelle Alozie), Maitane (65' Bea Franklin), Manaka Hayashi, Ryan Gareis, Julia Grosso (65' Ivonne Chacón), Jameese Joseph, Nádia Gomes (86' Micayla Johnson)

-Chicago Stars FC-







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2026

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