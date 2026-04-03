Kansas City Current Announce Teal Rising Cup x American Girl Contest
Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
Kansas City, Mo. - The Teal Rising Cup x American Girl Contest is officially underway, giving young Kansas City fans an opportunity to showcase their creativity for the chance to win a Raquel Reyes, the American Girl Doll of the Year 2026.
The contest invites local youth to get creative and submit a drawing of Raquel Reyes wearing a Kansas City Current kit. Parents or guardians may enter on behalf of their children HERE. Five winners will be selected based on their submissions and will each receive their very own Raquel Reyes doll during Opening Night of the Teal Rising Cup on April 9 at CPKC Stadium. All contest entrants will receive a special ticket offer to The Teal Rising Cup tournament.
The five selected winners will be recognized on the field in front of fans and presented with their dolls by Kansas City author Angela Cervantes, The Independent publisher Rachel Falcon and Kansas City Current President Raven Jemison.
Opening Night of the Teal Rising Cup will feature two matches. Club América vs. SE Palmeiras at 5 p.m. CT, and Kansas City Current vs. Corinthians SC at 8 p.m. CT.
In addition to the on-field presentation, Angela Cervantes will host a live reading from her book "Raquel Saves the Wedding" and share the inspiration behind the Kansas City-born American Girl character. This special book event will take place April 7 at 6 p.m. at The Current Shop on the Country Club Plaza. The first 20 attendees will receive an autographed copy of "Raquel Saves the Wedding."
The Teal Rising Cup x American Girl Contest is organized by The Independent, the Kansas City Current, American Girl and Angela Cervantes.
The contest is now open and will close on April 6.
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