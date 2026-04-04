San Diego Wave FC Win Fourth Straight, Defeat Boston Legacy 1-0

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC celebratory huddle

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC celebratory huddle(San Diego Wave FC)

Foxborough, Mass. - San Diego Wave FC defeated Boston Legacy FC 1-0 on Friday night in Foxborough, Massachusetts, earning the Club's fourth straight win and matching the best start in Club history through five matches.

After a scoreless first half, San Diego broke through in the 63rd minute. Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio drove down the middle of the field and played a perfectly weighted through ball into the box to Ludmila. The Brazilian international took a touch and curled a shot to the far post to give the Wave the 1-0 lead.

Goalkeeper Leah Freeman recorded her second straight shutout, while the Wave's defensive effort led to no shots on goal for Boston.

Next on the schedule: The NWSL will pause for FIFA's international window from April 7-18. San Diego will return to play on April 25 when the Club travels to face Denver Summit FC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The match will kick off at 5:45 p.m. PT and be broadcast nationally on ION.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Forward Ludmila scored her first goal of the 2026 season.

The goal marked Ludmila's first-ever Wave goal and 11th goal since the start of the 2026 season, with seven of those goals coming in the second half, tied for the second-most in the league in that span.

Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio recorded her first assist of the 2026 season.

Goalkeeper Leah Freeman recorded her second consecutive shutout.

Defender Kristen McNabb made her 87th regular-season appearance for San Diego, the most in Club history.

San Diego earned its fourth straight win, marking the longest winning streak in Club history.

The Wave now have won four of the first five matches, matching the best start to a season in Club history. Box Score:

Boston Legacy FC 0:1 San Diego Wave FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Ludmila (1) (Ascanio, 1) 63'

Misconduct Summary:

BOS - Carabalí (Caution) 36'

BOS - Ansbrow (Caution) 58'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Freeman, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Wesley, D Van Zanten, M Dali ©, M Fazer (Portilho HT), M Ascanio, F Dudinha (Barcenas 78'), F Ludmila, F Godfrey (Fusco 67')

Subs not used: GK Agudelo, D Pickett, D Harrison, D Arias, M Wyanalda, F Byars

Boston Legacy FC: GK Murphy, D Smith, D Carabalí, D Ansbrow,D St-Georges, M Karich,M Caño, M Olivieri (Gambone 72'), F Gutierres, F Prince (Najjemba 72'), F Traoré

Subs not used: GK Stambaugh, GK Ivory, D Elgin, M Hasbo, M Ricketts, M Lowenburg, F Allen

Stats Summary: BOS / SD

Shots: 8/8

Shots on Target: 0/3

Saves: 0/0

Corners: 1/3

Fouls: 19/13

Offsides: 0/4

Possession: 46%/54%

Attendance: 10,213

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2026

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