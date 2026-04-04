Boston Legacy Holds San Diego Wave to Close Scoreline
Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC News Release
Foxborough, MA - Coming off a three-game unbeaten streak, the San Diego Wave started the game consistently pressing into Boston's half of the field in the first several minutes. Boston resisted the pressure and prevented any real opportunities until the 15' which saw the Wave drive towards Boston's goal in what looked to be a dangerous attack, but were caught offside.
The Legacy exhibited patience in the following few minutes, searching for opportunities out of the back line under pressure from San Diego and displaying their 1-2 game as they sought out Gutierres to spark the offense alongside Aissata.
The Legacy began connecting and growing into their performance in the half, sparking several good drives towards the goal, including a good look from Aïssata in the 30', executing a powerful strike that went wide right. Gutierres found space in the 33', sparking a promising series for the Legacy that created some far-post looks.
Barbara Oliveri showed off her defensive work in the 39' and came away with possession of the ball, leading to a Boston set piece in the final third. The ball was curled in towards the far post but deflected off a Wave player and into their goalie. The Wave found a tight seam in front of the goal at 40' and managed to get a shot off that was deflected and went wide.
The Legacy stretched the field in stoppage time, allowing Prince to get into the box for a good opportunity at 45+2' that led to a scramble and was eventually cleared.
Casey Murphy started the second half strong with a pair of impressive saves. Boston pushed back, riding the positive momentum from the way they ended the first half, but in the 63' a Wave counter led to a goal by Ludmila, making it 1-0.
Boston tried to spur an immediate response to the goal as well as making substitutions. Aleigh Gambone came on for Barbara Olivieri in the 71' followed by Fauzia Najjemba coming on for Nichelle Prince. Boston's defenders looked to push high in attack on the wings, and turned up the pressure after the substitutions. The 77' saw a Sammy Smith cross whipped into Najjemba at the far post, but they couldn't connect on timing.
The Legacy held to the 1-0 result through the end of the second half, coming close to their first point but running out of time to equalize.
Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Jorelyn Carabalí, Laurel Ansbrow, Bianca St-Georges, Barbari Olivieri, Annie Karich, Alba Caño, Amanda Gutierres, Sammy Smith, Nichelle Prince
Substitutes: Laurel Ivory, Hannah Stambaugh, Amanda Allen, Emerson Elgin, Aleigh Gambone, Josefine Hasbo, Sophia Lowenberg, Fauzia Najjemba, Chloe Ricketts
BY THE NUMBERS
Attendance: 10,213
Shots: Boston Legacy 8 San Diego Wave 8
Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 0, San Diego Wave 3
Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 1, San Diego Wave 3
Fouls: Boston Legacy 19, San Diego Wave 13
Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 2, San Diego Wave 1
Red Cards: None
Saves: Boston Legacy 2, San Diego Wave 0
UP NEXT
The Legacy will next play away at Chicago Stars on April 25 at 6:30 PM ET, broadcast on ION.
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