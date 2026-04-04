Racing Falls to Houston in Game with Four Penalty Kicks

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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Racing Louisville FC in action

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL) Racing Louisville FC in action(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL)

RACING FALLS TO HOUSTON IN GAME WITH FOUR PENALTY KICKS

Friday night in Houston there was a bit of National Women's Soccer League history: For the first time, a referee awarded four penalty kicks in a game.

Referee Alex Billeter pointed to the spot twice in each half - once for each team in either period - turning a seven-goal thriller into a de facto penalty shootout. The Houston Dash emerged with a 4-3 victory over Racing Louisville FC.

In fact, there had only been one other game in league history with three penalty kicks attempted in August 2014.

"Crazy game - four PKs in one game - I don't know if I've ever experienced that," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said.

For Racing (0-3-1, 1 point), the loss extends this season-opening winless run through the April international break - Racing won't be back in action until April 24, at home to the Orlando Pride. It's a place Yanez and her team are frustrated to be in.

"We are disappointed. We can't continue to drop points like this, and we're aware of that," Yanez said. "We feel disappointed in that ... We're not picking up points from the finest (of) margins."

Taylor Flint scored both of Louisville's penalty kicks, becoming the first Racing player to score twice from the spot in the same game. They were her first goals of 2026.

"It feels great for me personally, but it kind of gets overwhelming when we're giving away results like that. I don't really feel good about it, even though I'm happy I scored," Flint said.

Her first penalty gave Louisville an initial lead in the 23rd minute, with Billeter awarding the kick for a handball on Houston's Avery Patterson.

Flint's second spot kick came in the 81st minute, and it appeared to salvage a point for Racing, pulling the game even at 3-3, though it was not to be.

"I just stick to my routine, honestly," Flint said of scoring two penalties. "I don't want to give away any secrets, but you kind of second guess (yourself) a little bit, but I just stick to my routine and hope for the best."

Billeter extended her arm once again late in stoppage time, awarding Houston a penalty for a foul committed by Racing's Lauren Milliet. Sarah Puntigam dispatched it in the ninth minute of stoppage time - the latest goal of the young season across the league. It was her first career NWSL goal.

Despite being winless, there are positives for Racing, a club that made a historic playoff breakthrough last season.

Racing's seven goals are the most the club has scored through four games to start a season.

Sarah Weber, the second-year player out of Nebraska, continues to show progression. Her goal in the 48th minute was the second of her season - she scored just three times as a rookie in 2025.

And Yanez and Racing are not yet losing hope.

"We are continuing to find ways to focus on where we believe we can be better, and I do believe we are getting better in those areas, and I believe the group is executing in those spaces," Yanez said, noting several areas where the team has improved offensively.

Weber and Racing forward Emma Sears are off to represent the United States during the international break - Weber was called up to the U.S. U-23s for a tournament in Europe, while Sears will join the senior USWNT for three friendlies with Japan.

The rest of the team will have time to reset and recover, and hopefully heal. Racing had eight players on its availability report for Friday's game.

That home date with the Orlando Pride will be Girls and Women in Sports Night at Lynn Family Stadium. For more information on the game - which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24 - visit RacingLouFC.com/sports.

Game Summary: Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: April 3, 2026

Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 74 degrees, cloudy

Scoring

Houston Dash (1, 3, 4)

Racing Louisville FC (1, 2, 3)

Goals:

Houston Dash:

39' Kat Rader (penalty)

50' Kiki van Zanten (Danielle Colaprico)

67' Kiki van Zanten

90'+9 Sarah Puntigam (penalty)

Racing Louisville FC:

23' Taylor Flint (penalty)

48' Sarah Weber

81' Taylor Flint (penalty)

Lineups

Houston Dash: 1 - Jane Campbell (c); 4 - Leah Klenke, 10 - Malia Berkely (86' 27 - Lisa Boattin), 14 - Paige Nielsen, 15 - Avery Patterson, 22 - Kat Rader, 24 - Danielle Colaprico (71' 17 - Sarah Puntigam), 19 - Maggie Graham, 30 - Linda Ullmark, 6 - Messiah Bright (75' 9 - Clarissa Larisey), 12 - Kiki van Zanten

Subs not used: 21 - Hillary Beall, 2 - Allysha Chapman, 7 - Evelina Duljan, 13 - Sophie Schmidt, 18 - Cate Hardin, 40 - Carolina DeLisle

Head Coach: Fabrice Gautrat

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 8 - Courtney Petersen, 26 - Taylor Flint, 5 - Ellie Jean, 2 - Lauren Milliet (c), 10 - Macey Hodge (90'+9 19 - Avery Ciorbu), 20 - Katie O'Kane, 9 - Kayla Fischer, 6 - Ella Hase (71' 21 - Rachel Hill), 13 - Emma Sears (71' 88 - Audrey McKeen), 42 - Sarah Weber

Substitutes: 1 - Maddie Prohaska, 30 - Erynn Floyd; 11 - Taylor White, 22 - Natalie Mitchell, 23 - Macy Blackburn

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: Houston Dash / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 24 / 8

Shots on Goal: 5 / 4

Expected goals: 3.42 / 2.63

Possession: 46.3% / 53.7%

Fouls: 14 / 10

Offside: 1 / 2

Corners: 5 / 3

Discipline Summary

Houston Dash:

45'+5 Paige Nielsen (yellow)

78' Jane Campbell (yellow)

90'+12 Avery Patterson (yellow)

Racing Louisville FC:

56' Macey Hodge (yellow)

69' Katie O'Kane (yellow)

Match referee: Alex Billeter

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2026

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