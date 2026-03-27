What to Watch for in Racing's Trip to Spokane to Face Reign

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC in action

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL) Racing Louisville FC in action(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL)

While it isn't being billed as a neutral site game, Racing Louisville FC's trip to Spokane, Wash., to face Seattle Reign FC might feel like a road game for both teams.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

ONE Spokane Stadium is located some 280 miles from Seattle's usual home, Lumen Field, which is unavailable for Saturday's game due to preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - that is an over four-hour drive.

The 5,000-seat venue is typically home for a pair of United Soccer League clubs: Spokane Zephyr FC of the Gainbridge Super League and the Spokane Velocity of the men's third-tier League One.

But on Saturday, it will be home to National Women's Soccer League action.

Perhaps the change of venue will be a welcome change of scenery for Louisville. Racing has only taken one win over Seattle as the road team, in the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup. Louisville is 0-2-3 when facing Seattle away, no matter the venue, in regular season play.

Already this week, ONE Spokane Stadium has served as a comfortable home away from home for Seattle. The Reign defeated the Kansas City Current, the reigning NWSL Shield winners, 3-0 in Spokane on Wednesday night.

Seattle's stay in Spokane will extends this week. After facing Louisville, Seattle will host Denver Summit FC in Spokane on April 4. The club won't return to Lumen Field until May 1.

For Louisville, Saturday offers the chance at a first road win of 2026, something the club made a specialty of last season - Racing set a club record with five victories away from home in 2025.

Follow Along

The game will air nationally on ION. Fans can also listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or 790louisville.com.

For the starting lineup and in-game updates, follow @RacingLouFC on Twitter and Racing Louisville FC on Facebook. You can also find us at @racinglouisvillefc on Instagram.

Story Lines...

Records are meant to be broken: With her next goal, Emma Sears will draw even with Savannah DeMelo for the Racing Louisville all-time scoring lead at 17 goals. Additionally, Sears' next assist will set a new career high for the third-year pro.

Award season: Two weeks into the 2026 season and Jordyn Bloomer has already won two NWSL Save of the Week awards. After earning top marks for a double save against North Carolina in the season opener, Bloomer came up clutch again last week to deny Trinity Rodman with another double save in the seventh minute.

Going the distance: Sears' 43rd-minute goal in last week's 2-2 tie with the Washington Spirit was the culmination of an 81.5-yard run with the ball at her feet. Per Opta, that is the longest run of that sort on a goal on record. Opta began recording that kind of data for the NWSL in 2016.

Buckeye business: Ohio State grads were all over the scoresheet last week for Racing Louisville. Kayla Fischer and Sears each tallied a goal and an assist in the game. Meanwhile, their former Ohio State teammate Mirann Gacioch went 90 minutes in her NWSL debut.

Impact acquisition: Through three games, Brittany Ratcliffe leads Seattle in scoring with two goals. The 32-year-old joined Seattle in the offseason from the Washington Spirit. Her next goal will equal her career high.

Newbie: Racing added to its goalkeeping corps on Friday, signing former University of Louisville goalkeeper Erynn Floyd to her first professional contract. The 23-year-old completed a four-year career as a Cardinal in 2025.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2026

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