San Diego Wave FC Acquire U.S. Women's National Team Forward Catarina Macario

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has acquired U.S. Women's National Team forward Catarina Macario via transfer from Chelsea FC (Women's Super League, England). Macario has signed a contract through the 2030 season under the NWSL's new High Impact Player Rule, marking one of the largest contracts in women's soccer history.

"We're thrilled to welcome Cat home to San Diego," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Cat is a world-class player who has consistently performed at the highest levels of the game. She is an intelligent, technical and creative attacker with exceptional vision and composure in the final third. Her ability to unlock defenses and influence matches in multiple ways will further strengthen an already strong foundation as we continue building toward Championship success. This signing reflects the ambition of our Club and having a player of her caliber return to her hometown and represent San Diego makes this signing even more meaningful for our organization."

Macario, 26, joins San Diego with extensive experience competing at the highest levels in the world. Since making her professional debut in 2021, she has made 105 appearances across all competitions, scoring 44 goals while winning nine major trophies during that stretch. Additionally, the forward has earned 29 caps for the USWNT, scoring 16 goals and establishing herself as one of the nation's most prolific scorers in recent years, including leading the team with eight goals in 10 matches in 2025.

Macario originally rose to prominence in college soccer at Stanford University, where she won two NCAA Championships (2017, 2019) and claimed the MAC Hermann Trophy twice (2018, 2019) as the nation's top player. She turned professional with OL Lyonnes in January 2021, quickly becoming a key part of one of Europe's most dominant teams. In her time with Lyon (2021-2023), she contributed to a UEFA Women's Champions League title (2021-22), two Première Ligue championships (2021-22, 2022-23), the Coupe de France (2022-23), and the Trophée des Championnes (2022-23).

"I'm really excited to join San Diego Wave FC and begin this next chapter of my career at home in San Diego," said Macario. "This city has played such an important role in my journey, and the opportunity to come back and represent it means a lot to me. From my first conversations with the Club, I felt the ambition and the vision for what we can accomplish together, including bringing trophies to this city. I'm grateful for the belief they've shown in me, and I can't wait to get started and give everything for this team and my community."

Macario joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023, helping the club secure back-to-back Women's Super League titles (2023-24, 2024-25), along with an FA Women's Cup (2024-25), and Women's League Cup (2024-25) during her time in London.

On the international stage, Macario has scored 16 times in 29 appearances for the USWNT since her debut in 2021. She was also a member of the U.S. Olympic Team at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where the United States earned a bronze medal.

"Bringing Catarina back home to San Diego is a special moment for our Club and this city," said San Diego Wave FC Controlling Owner Lauren Leichtman. "This signing reflects our commitment to continuing to invest in this team, in this community, and in the future of women's soccer. We are building a Club that San Diego can be proud of, and Catarina represents the level of excellence and leadership we want associated with San Diego Wave FC."

Macario will wear No. 20 for the Club. She is fluent in English, Portuguese and French. A San Diego native, she moved to the city at age 12 from Brazil and began her youth soccer career with San Diego Surf.

San Diego Wave FC returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 28 at 5:45 p.m. PT. During halftime, the Club will formally welcome Macario home and introduce her to fans at Snapdragon Stadium. Tickets for the match are available here.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC acquired Catarina Macario for an undisclosed transfer fee from Chelsea FC Women and has signed a contract through the 2030 season.

Name: Catarina Macario

Position: Forward

Height: 5-5

Date of Birth: Oct. 4, 1999

Birthplace: São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil

Citizenship: USA / Brazil

Last Club: Chelsea FC







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2026

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