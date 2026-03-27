Sundown Lounge Coming to Current Landing

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Current Landing announced today that Sundown, a hi-fi listening bar and lounge, will join the Missouri Riverfront development, bringing a new, sensory-driven nightlife concept to Kansas City. Sundown will offer an immersive audio experience designed around the moments when the day fades and the night begins.

Built on the idea that nightlife starts not when it gets loud, but when people lean in, Sundown is centered on the transition from routine to rhythm. As the sun sets and the energy of the city shifts, the space invites guests into an environment where music leads, conversation flows and connection unfolds naturally.

"The vision for Sundown comes from a simple desire to share the kind of extraordinary sonic experiences that are usually tucked away in private, high-end listening rooms," said co-owner Casio McCombs. "We wanted to create a space that lowers the boundary between personal and communal listening -- an environment where you can connect with music in ways that mean the most to you, whether that's through deep listening, talking with friends, or letting the music move you in other ways."

Long before modern bars existed, communities gathered at dusk. Firelight meant shared time. Music traveled farther at night. Conversation stretched. Sound connected the room. That instinct to come together when the light fades has never left us. Sundown taps into it with intention.

At its core, Sundown is a hi-fi, sensory-driven audio bar where every element is deliberate, bridging the gap between intentional listening and social connection. The sound system is precisely tuned, the music is thoughtfully curated and the lighting is designed to enhance the overall atmosphere. Rather than serving as background noise, music becomes the focal point which guides the energy of the room and shapes each guest's experience.

"Sundown represents the kind of forward-thinking, experience-driven concept that defines what we are building at Current Landing," said Josh Goldman, Managing Director at Palmer Square Real Estate. "It brings a new layer of cultural energy to the riverfront. One that blends music, design and community in a way that feels both elevated and accessible. We're excited to welcome a concept that will resonate with Kansas City and continue to shape the future of Current Landing."

It carries the warmth of gathering, but with a sharper edge. Think golden hour that turns into midnight. Familiar, but elevated. Social, but immersive. A space where you can start the night with a cocktail and end it on your feet. Where strangers connect over a shared track. Where the energy builds naturally instead of forcing the moment. Sundown is a feeling you recognize, even if you cannot name it. The first drink. The first song that hits just right. The sense that the night is opening up in front of you. When the sun goes down, the real atmosphere begins.

Programming will reflect this inclusive and exploratory approach, featuring a range of experiences from community-guided listening sessions to vinyl and digital DJ sets, each designed to create new pathways for shared musical discovery.

First announced in December 2025, Current Landing is expected to complete its first phases of construction ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Residences River's Edge and Confluence at are open for pre-leasing.

Additional chef, restaurant and bars will be announced ahead of the development's grand opening in Spring 2026. For interest in residential or business availability at Current Landing, inquire at info@currentlanding.com.







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