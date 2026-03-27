Kansas City Current Rounds out Road Trip with Visit to Portland Thorns

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (1-2-0, 11th place, 3 pts.) is back in action for the third time in the past seven days, concluding its three-game road stretch on Saturday, March 28, in Portland, Ore. The Current will take on the Portland Thorns (2-1-0, 5th place, 6 pts.) at Providence Park with kickoff set for 3 p.m. CT (1 p.m. PT).

The game will broadcast on CBS with Jacqui Oatley and McCall Zerboni on the call as well as on the World Feed with Joe Malfa and Saskia Webber. Fans in Kansas City can listen to the action on 90.9 the Bridge with Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko, and the game will be available on the KC Current App in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

MATCH INFO

Who: Kansas City Current at Portland Thorns

Where: Providence Park - Portland, Ore.

When: Saturday, March 28

Kickoff: 3:07 p.m. CT (1:07 p.m. PT)

TV: CBS, World Feed

Radio: 90.9 The Bridge

TEN THINGS TO KNOW

1. The Kansas City Current looks to bounce back following its loss at Seattle Reign FC on Wednesday. The last time the club lost back-to-back regular season games was April 26-May 2 of last year, and the team responded with an emphatic 4-1 victory.

2. Kansas City has won five straight games against Portland, the first team in NWSL history to achieve the feat across all competitions. The all-time series between the two sides is tied at 5-5-2, with the Current holding a 5-4-2 edge in the regular season.

3. In their five consecutive victories over the Thorns, the Current has outscored them by a 15-6 margin, an average of 3.0 goals per game. Kansas City has scored three goals in the first half in three of its last four meetings with Portland.

4. Debinha has contributed to 12 goals (8 goals, 4 assists) in 20 career matches against Portland across all competitions, tied for the second most by any player against the Thorns. Six of her 12 goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists) have come at Providence Park.

5. The Current is 19-15-5 all-time in regular season games played on the West Coast, including 14-2-1 since the start of the 2024 campaign.

6. Three rookies made their first professional starts during Wednesday's match against Seattle: forward Gianna Paul, midfielder Kelsey Branson and defender Laney Rouse, with the latter two earning their pro debut. Rouse logged a full 90 minutes.

7. Two offseason additions, forwards Kyra Carusa and Penelope Hocking, also experienced firsts against the Reign. Hocking made her first start for the Current and Carusa had her club debut as a second-half substitute.

8. Defender Izzy Rodriguez has assisted 11 different players since her debut in 2022, with only Sam Coffey and María Sánchez having set up more different teammates for goals. Rodriguez became the outright club record holder with 12 regular season assists on March 22.

9. Midfielder Debinha's next assist will make her the first NWSL player to record 20 goals/20 assists with two different teams. It will also make her the first in franchise history to record 10 goals/10 assists for the club.

10. There are a few other major milestones on the horizon for Debinha. She is three goals away from tying the NWSL record for most goals across all competitions, and she is two wins away from becoming the third player in league history with 100 regular season wins.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT: Alana Cook (SEI-Knee), Clare Gagne (SEI-Head), Temwa Chawinga (SEI-Hip), Mary Long (D-45), Meila Brewer (Knee), Bayley Feist (Thigh), Vanessa DiBernardo (Maternity Leave)

QUESTIONABLE: Ellie Bravo-Young (Knee)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: None







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2026

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