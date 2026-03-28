Houston Dash Fall, 2-1, on the Road to Angel City FC
Published on March 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Houston Dash fell 2-1 to Angel City FC at BMO Stadium this evening in a clash of the last two unbeaten teams in league play. Houston scored the opening goal of the match in the 10th minute, but the home side responded in the second half to secure three points. Houston has now scored the opening goal in three consecutive games and has posted a 2-1-0 (WLD) record when scoring the first goal of the match.
Houston took the lead in the 10th minute after defender Avery Patterson found Makenzy Robbe inside the box. The veteran forward headed the ball to the back post for midfielder Maggie Graham to finish for her first goal of the season. Robbe has contributed to two of Houston's five goals at the start of the season. Robbe scored the game-winning goal in Houston's 1-0 victory over San Diego on March 14.
Angel City scored the equalizer in the opening minutes of the second half after Sveindis Jonsdottir capitalized on a rebound off the crossbar. The home team scored the go-ahead goal moments later after Maiara Niehues capitalized on a clearance inside the box.
Houston was awarded a free kick in the 14th minute following a foul on midfielder Danny Colaprico just outside the box. Foward Kat Rader took the ensuing free kick and her effort just skipped over the crossbar. Rader was one of three first-year players to start the game today and she scored her first goal of the season last week in Houston's 3-0 victory over Boston Legacy FC. She is one of five first-year players to make their professional debut this season with the Dash.
The Dash nearly doubled their lead in the 18th minute following a corner kick. Robbe was well positioned at the far post to capitalize on a loose ball, but her effort was saved by the Angel City goalkeeper. Robbe was denied again in the 32nd minute following a cross from Patterson into the heart of the box. The veteran forward created space for a shot but her effort was off target.
Houston added another dangerous opportunity in the 42nd minute following a midfield run from Rader. The rookie played a right-footed pass into the box to find Robbe, but her shot toward the far post was denied.
Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten forced a save in the 52nd minute with a shot from the edge of the box. The Jamaican international scored two goals in Houston's home opener.
Notably, tonight's match marked Patterson's 50th regular season appearance in the NWSL, all with Houston. The defender created space for a shot in the 65th minute from outside the box, but her effort just missed the inside of the far post.
The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, April 3 to host Racing Louisville for the first of two Pups at the Pitch matches this season. Tickets for that match and all Houston Dash matches are available HERE via Tixr, the Club's new official ticket provider.
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Angel City FC (3-0-0; 9 pts.) 2-1 Houston Dash (2-1-0; 6 pts.)
NWSL Regular Season - Game 3
BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, California
Attendance: 13,896
TEAM 1H 2H FT
Angel City FC 0 2 2
Houston Dash
1 0 1
HOU: Maggie Graham 1 (Makenzy Robbe 1) 10'
LA: Sveindís Jónsdóttir 3 (unassisted) 47'
LA: Riley Tiernan 1 (unassisted) 49'
Angel City FC: Angelia Anderson; Evelyn Shores, Savy King, Emily Sams (c), Gissel Thompson; Avry Bogers, Maiara Niehues, Nealy Martin (Taylor Suarez 73'); Riley Tierman (Prisca Chilufya 85'), Sveindis Jonsdottir
Unused substitutes: Hannah Seabert, Faith Nguyen, Sarah Gorden, Sophia Mattice, Carina Lageyre, Cassey Phair, Rejanah Reed
Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Leah Klenke, Paige Nielsen, Malia Berkely, Avery Patterson; Kat Rader, Danny Colaprico (Messiah Bright 74'), Maggie Graham, Linda Ullmark (Clarissa Larisey 90'); Kiki Van Zanten, Makenzy Robbe
Unused substitutes: Hillary Beall, Caroline Delisle, Allysha Chapman, Evelina Duljan, Sarah Puntigam, Cate Hardin, Lisa Boattin
DISCIPLINE:
LA: Evelyn Shores (tactical; foul) 14'
HOU: Danny Colaprico (caution; foul) 25'
LA: Sveindís Jónsdóttir (tactical; foul) 69'
HOU: Kiki Van Zanten (caution; foul) 88'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Mark Verso
Assistant: Darren Brandy
Assistant: Melissa Beck
Fourth Official: Anthony Almeida
VAR: Danielle Chesky
Weather: 70 degrees, cloudy
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