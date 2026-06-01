Houston Dash Goalkeeper Jane Campbell to Join USWNT in Brazil
Published on June 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell will join the United States Women's National Team in Brazil for two friendlies against the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup hosts. Campbell replaces goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce following an injury suffered during the World Sevens Football tournament in England.
Campbell has earned three clean sheets this season and finished with seven saves against Gotham FC on Sunday afternoon at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The Dash captain has earned 10 appearances with the senior women's national team and was also named to the USWNT roster in April.
The USWNT will play Brazil on June 6 in São Paulo and the second match against the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup hosts is scheduled for June 9 in Fortaleza.
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