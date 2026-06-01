Houston Dash Goalkeeper Jane Campbell to Join USWNT in Brazil

Published on June 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell will join the United States Women's National Team in Brazil for two friendlies against the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup hosts. Campbell replaces goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce following an injury suffered during the World Sevens Football tournament in England.

Campbell has earned three clean sheets this season and finished with seven saves against Gotham FC on Sunday afternoon at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The Dash captain has earned 10 appearances with the senior women's national team and was also named to the USWNT roster in April.

The USWNT will play Brazil on June 6 in São Paulo and the second match against the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup hosts is scheduled for June 9 in Fortaleza.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.