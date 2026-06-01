Player Spotlight: URFC Lifted by Palacios and Lacasse in the Battle for First Place

Published on June 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







As Utah Royals FC stepped into battle Saturday afternoon against the Portland Thorns the visitors looked to not only earn important points heading into the month-long break in NWSL play but to continue its unbeaten streak, and bring it to a record high ten games straight. While the hard-fought draw was earned by the team as a whole, Kiana Palacios and Cloé Lacasse highlighted the afternoon, each netting important goals.

Palacios Nets Second Goal in as Many Matches

With a goal by Olivia Moultrie putting the home side up in the 21st minute, it seemed Portland's history of being a home fortress was on its side having not conceded a goal at Providence Park through eight home matches in 2026. URFC spoiled the 637 minute streak in the 44th minute with an elite level header by none other than Palacios who found the back of the net for a second straight match to even up the score heading into the locker room.

The Mexican-American forward joined URFC during the 2025 offseason from Liga MX Femenil side, Club América where she is the club's top scorer. After starting her debut season in the NWSL scoreless through her first eight matches, Palacios has found the striking form she is so well known for, earning her first goal as a Royal last Saturday against Denver Summit and seemingly opening the flood gates. The 44th minute strike against Portland started from a beautiful cross from defender Nuria Rábano who used her left foot to send a perfectly placed ball into the box and towards the far post for Palacios who showcased her aerial ability with a header that many would not have converted.

Finding the back of the net in two straight matches, Palacios' score gave the visitors energy and confidence as it headed into the locker room at halftime. Just five minutes into the second half, the Royals showcased the determination it has become known for in 2026 with Japanese forward Mina Tanaka working with Lacasse to find the back of the net and take the lead.

Lacasse Continues to Showcase Striking Presence With Fourth Goal of 2026

The Canadian forward earned her fourth goal of the 2026 campaign following a deflection off of an attempted clearance by the Portland defense. After the deflection, the ball found its way into the box for Tanaka who used her strength to gain possession, moving around her defender before sending the ball out wide for Lacasse who struck the ball with purpose and into the back of the net to take a 2-1 lead.

After missing most of the 2025 NWSL season due to a torn ACL in October, 2024, Lacasse worked tirelessly to rejoin her teammates on the pitch and has come back stronger than ever. The forward has cemented herself as a key piece to URFC's success, using her speed and ability on the ball to score four goals and notch three assists thus far in 2026. The goal by Lacasse was an immense highlight to start the second half, fueling Utah in front of the packed crowd at Providence Park. Although the visitors conceded a penalty late in the second half to bring the score to 2-2, URFC was in control for most of the match, pressing the defense and playing with confidence against the highly regarded Portland Thorns.

While URFC fell behind early, the squad worked as one to move the ball up the pitch and find the net twice. The performances by Palacios and Lacasse were nothing short of impeccable as the attacking abilities of the duo helped to lift the Utah Royals to its historic streak of 10 consecutive unbeaten matches and proved its deservingness of standing atop the NWSL standings heading into the break.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 1, 2026

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