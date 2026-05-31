Utah Closes out Hard-Fought Match against Portland with 2-2 Draw

Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







PORTLAND, Oregon - Utah Royals FC (7-3-2, 24 points, 1st NWSL) secured a 2-2 draw against Portland Thorns FC (7-3-3, 24 points, 2nd NWSL) at Providence Park on Saturday afternoon. The draw earned the Royals a point, and extended the club's unbeaten record to ten games before heading into the international break.

Utah Royals Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made one personnel change from last Saturday's 2-1 victory over Denver Summit FC, inserting Miyabi into the backline in place of defender Janni Thomsen who is on an excused leave of absence for the birth of her child.

Starting the match aggressive, forward Mina Tanaka was quick to place a shot on goal in the 7th minute, with Canadian-international Cloè Lacasse unleashing an effort in the 14th minute that didn't convert when caught by Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

In the 21st minute, Portland found an opening when Olivia Moultrie picked the ball off Utah on a goal kick, capitalizing on the chance with a shot from the left side, giving the Thorns a 1-0 lead at home.

The Royals weren't deterred by the lead, continuing to maintain possession and stay aggressive. In the 24th minute, midfielder Narumi found the ball off a free kick, before rocketing it towards the goal, but was unable to convert.

In the 31st minute, forward Kiana Palacios made a goal-preventing block, delivering a save that prevented the Thorns from extending their lead. The Royals defense continued to perform, when in the 36th minute ironwoman Kate Del Fava intercepted an attempt on goal, preventing Moultrie from scoring again.

In the 44th minute, the relentless determination paid off, when defender Nuria Rabáno crossed to Palacios on the right side, who headed the ball straight into net, the Thorns' goalkeeper tipping it in further, giving Utah the 1-1 equalizer just before half.

The goal marks Palacios' second in two games, after scoring her first NWSL goal last Saturday in the Royals 2-1 victory over Denver Summit FC. Up until this point, Portland has not allowed a goal at Providence Park this season, with Palacios' signifying the first conceded on home soil for the Thorns in 2026.

In the second half, Tanaka finds the ball off a block from Miyabi in the 50th minute. Tanaka passes back to Lacasse, who scores with a left-footed shot to the right side, the ball soaring past the Portland goalkeeper, extending the Royals' lead to 2-1.

In the 79th minute, Portland's Sam Hiatt took a close-range shot on goal that was parried by goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn, who blocked the ball from entering the goal with her face.

In the 88th minute, forward Alexa Spaanstra fouled Jayden Perry, winning the Thorns a penalty. Sophia Wilson converted the opportunity, equalizing the score 2-2.

Despite the late goal, the Royals stayed forceful, with Spaanstra making an attempt on target in the 93rd minute, quickly followed by Del Fava taking back-to-back shots on goal.

The Royals closed out the match with a 2-2 draw against the Thorns, extending its unbeaten streak to ten matches, notching two goals against Portland and securing a point before the break.

Utah Royals FC will take an extended break from the regular season, returning to play on Sunday, July 5 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium to take on the Chicago Stars. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. MT.

UTA 2: 2 POR

POR: Olivia Moultrie 21': Portland found an opening when Moultrie picked the ball off Utah on a goal kick, capitalizing on the chance with a shot from the left side, giving the Thorns a 1-0 lead at home.

UTA: Kiana Palacios (Nuria Rabáno) 44': Rabáno crossed to Palacios on the right side, who headed the ball straight into net, the Thorns' goalkeeper tipping it in further, giving Utah the 1-1 equalizer just before half.

UTA: Cloé Lacasse (Mina Tanaka) 50': Tanaka finds the ball off a block from Miyabi in the 50th minute. Tanaka passes back to Lacasse, who scores with a left-footed shot to the right side, the ball soaring past the Portland goalkeeper, extending the Royals' lead to 2-1.

POR: Sophia Wilson 88': Spaanstra fouled Jayden Perry, winning the Thorns a free kick. Sophia Wilson converted the opportunity, equalizing the score 2-2.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn; Miyabi (Tatumn Milazzo, 65'), Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava ©, Nuria Rábano; Ana Tejada (Dayana Pierre-Louis, 64'), Narumi, Mina Tanaka; Cece Delzer (Alexa Spaanstra, 64'), Cloé Lacasse, Kiana Palacios (Lara Prašnikar, 82')

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Kameron Simmonds, Courtney Brown, Aria Nagai, Brecken Mozingo

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Portland Thorns FC (4-2-3-1): Mackenzie Arnold; Reyna Reyes, Isabella Obaze, Sam Hiatt (Jayden Perry, 85'), M.A. Vignola; Jessie Fleming, Cassandra Bogere (Jennie Immethun, 62'); Marie Müller (Shae Harvey, 85'), Olivia Moultrie (Reilyn Turner, 61'), Pietra Tordin, Sophia Wilson

Subs not used: Morgan Messner, Carolyn Calzada, Mimi Alidou, Mallie Mckenzie, Renee Lyles

Head Coach: Robert Vilahamn

Stats Summary: UTA / POR

Possession: 54 / 46

Shots: 23 / 13

Shots on Goal: 8 / 6

Corner Kicks: 4 / 4

Fouls: 12 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Mina Tanaka (Yellow Card - 48')

UTA: Ana Tejada (Yellow Card - 52')

POR: Cassandra Bogere (Yellow Card - 61')

UTA: Dayana Pierre-Louis (Yellow Card - 68')

UTA: Cloé Lacasse (Yellow Card - 92')







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 30, 2026

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