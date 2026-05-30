Boston Legacy Face Narrow 1-0 Defeat at Kansas City Current

Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Kansas City, MO - Despite the Legacy's strong performance in a rowdy Kansas City Current stadium, the visitors were unable to topple the Current's 22-game unbeaten home streak, falling 1-0.

The teams opened the match on even footing, trading possessions with few real opportunities. In the 9', Kayla Sharples suffered a head injury and was replaced by Gabrielle Robinson on a free concussion substitution.

Following the break, Boston displayed patience out of the back line, building momentum to exploit lapses in the Current's defense. The Legacy tested a few balls over the top to Aïssata Traoré behind the back line, and the Current responded with several deep looks for Temwa Chawinga. Boston's stretched the width of the field and generated chances through wingers - a wide Nicki Hernandez managed a well-timed cross that narrowly missed Laurel Ansbrow at the back post.

Chawinga threatened in the 31' with a shot from right outside the six-yard box, but Casey Murphy made the save. Boston saw a few more chances including a Traoré shot from distance and a stoppage-time strike from Amanda Gutierres that was deflected out. Boston's defense managed to contain Chawinga and Kansas City's offense for the remainder of the half, and went into the break leading in both possession and shots on goal.

To begin the second half, Boston's Sammy Smith and Aleigh Gambone came on for Hernandez and Josefine Hasbo. The fresh legs injected a surge of energy for Boston, who made several successful runs up the field in transition. Gambone tested Kansas City goalkeeper Lorena in the 52' off a Gutierres ball into space, but the shot lacked power.

The Legacy held steadfast, managing the Current's offense and creating their own by getting up the field quickly in transition. Boston earned a series of promising chances around the 55'. Their best chance came in the 61' when Gambone curled a would-be assist into Traoré on the run, seeing her slip past the defense and come just short in a footrace with Kansas City's goalkeeper. The Current responded a minute later when a rocket from Croix Bethune sailed just over the crossbar.

The only goal of the match came in the 69'. Chawinga one-touched a rebound off of two impressive saves, one from Casey Murphy and the other a goal-line block from Jorelyn Carabalí. In the 72', the Legacy substituted out Gutierres for Barbara Olivieri. The next substitutions came 10 minutes later: Amanda Allen replaced Nichelle Price, and Sophia Lowenberg made her NWSL debut when she relieved Emerson Elgin.

Boston closed the game with high energy and pressure, out-shooting and out-possessing KC, but were unable to deliver an equalizer, and came away pointless.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Emerson Elgin, Laurel Ansbrow, Jorelyn Carabalí, Annie Karich, Alba Caño, Josefine Hasbo, Amanda Gutierres, Nicki Hernandez, Aïssata Traoré, Nichelle Prince (C)

Substitutes: Laurel Ivory, Sophia Lowenberg, Laís Araújo, Sam Angel, Barbara Olivieri, Aleigh Gambone, Ella Stevens, Sammy Smith, Amanda Allen

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots: Boston Legacy 12, KC Current 11

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 3, KC Current 4

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 5, KC Current 3

Fouls: Boston Legacy 9, KC Current 4

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 2, KC Current 0

Red Cards: None

Saves: Boston Legacy 2, KC Current 3

UP NEXT

The Legacy will host Bay FC at Centreville Bank Stadium on July 5, the club's first match after the league-wide break for the month of June.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 30, 2026

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