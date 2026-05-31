Spirit Heads into June Break on a High Note, Wins Fifth Straight over Seattle

Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Spirit won its third straight home match by way of a 2-1 result against Seattle Reign FC in front of yet another sellout at Audi Field on Saturday night. The team also won its fifth straight against Seattle, extending the club record in the series.

In Washington's first home match in over a month and following a 16-day away trip, the Spirit and Reign opened up today's match with even possession and quick counter attacks. Fifteen minutes into the first half, the Spirit started to dominate the attacking third. Trinity Rodman earned a free kick just outside the 18-yard box, and Leicy Santos finished the job. In classic Santos form, she bent the ball just sneaking past the inside right goal post to give the Spirit a 1-0 lead.

Rodman continued to threaten Seattle's goal with back-to-back shots inches away from the net. Washington Spirit keeper Sandy MacIver saw some action, coming up with a big stop after a scuffle in front of the goal. In response, Washington turned the attack around and barreled down the field. Rosemonde Kouassi dodged between defenders and slotted the ball to a patiently waiting Sofia Cantore, whose one touch was just shy of the right post.

Despite the Spirit's control of the first half, a forward run by Seattle's attack and a mix-up in the back led to the Spirit conceding an own goal in the 44th minute. Washington finished out the final minutes of the half with Kouassi dominating the right side of the field.

The Spirit started the second half with high pressure on the Reign back line, forcing a corner in the 60th minute - followed by another Spirit corner kick that was well defended by the Reign.

Both teams battled hard refusing to give up the upper hand. In the 66th minute, Andi Sullivan replaced Rebeca Bernal in the midfield along with Esme Morgan joining the back line for Élisabeth Tsé and Claudia Martínez taking Sofia Cantore's spot up top. Hal Hershfelt intercepted a misplaced pass from Reign FC keeper Claudia Dickey but ripped a close up shot just above the crossbar.

As the heated match unfolded, both teams were issued fouls. In the 78th minute, Andi Sullivan was shown a yellow card after a rough foul in the midfield. Finally, the scrappy back-and-forth paid off for the Spirit after Rodman picked the ball off a defender and found Hershfelt waiting in the middle of the field. Hershfelt's rocket of a shot ricocheted off a Seattle defender and netted her first goal of the NWSL season. The goal marked Rodman's fourth assist of the year, tying her for most in the league.

After Washington regained its lead, Paige Metayer and Gift Monday subbed in for Gabby Carle and Leicy Santos to help the team close out the match. With the final whistle, the Spirit maintained its position in the top four of the league table heading into the June break. Following the break, the Spirit will take on the Houston Dash at Audi Field on Friday, July 3. The match will kick off at 8 p.m. EDT and air on Prime.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Seattle Reign FC

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. EDT

Weather: Sunny, low-70s

Lineups:

WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo; 9 - Tara Rudd; 5 - Élisabeth Tsé (24 - Esme Morgan, 66'); 14 - Gabrielle Carle (26 - Paige Metayer, 82'); 4 - Rebeca Bernal (12 - Andi Sullivan, 66'); 10 - Leicy Santos (21 - Gift Monday); 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 2 - Trinity Rodman; 27 - Sofia Cantore (11 - Claudia Martínez, 66'); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi

Unused Substitutes: 31 - Kaylie Collins; 6 - Kate Wiesner; 16 - Tamara Bolt; 20 - Deborah Abiodun

SEA: 1 - Claudia Dickey; 24 - Madison Curry; 23 - Jordyn Bugg; 21 - Phoebe McClernon; 11 - Sofia Huerta; 16 - Ainsley McCammon (20 - Sam Meza, 46'); 17 - Sally Menti (19 - Mia Fishel, 65'); 8 - Angharad James-Turner (13 - Brittany Ratcliffe, 89'); 5 - Maddie Dahlien; 2 - Maddie Mercado (7 - Emeri Adames, 87'); 12 - Holly Ward (30 - Nerilia Mondesir, 46')

Unused Substitutes: 38 - Cassie Miller; 14 - Emily Mason; 22 - Ryanne Brown; 25 - Shae Holmes

Stats Summary: WAS / SEA

Shots: 12 / 5

Shots On Goal: 3 / 2

Saves: 2 / 1

Fouls: 13 / 11

Offsides: 0 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Élisabeth Tsé - 5' - Yellow Card

SEA - Holly Ward - 17' - Yellow Card

SEA - Sally Menti - 59' - Yellow Card

SEA - Phoebe McClernon - 68' - Yellow Card

WAS - Andi Sullivan - 78' - Yellow Card







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 30, 2026

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