Gotham FC Returns to NWSL Play against Houston Before Summer Break

Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









Gotham FC on the run

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) Gotham FC on the run(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC returns to NWSL regular season play Sunday afternoon, hosting the Houston Dash at Sports Illustrated Stadium in the club's final league match before the June international break.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, with coverage available on the ESPN App.

Gotham FC (5-2-3, 18 points) enters the weekend in fifth place in the NWSL standings - with two games in hand - following Concacaf W Champions Cup finals stage play in Mexico last week. The match also marks Gotham's first NWSL contest since a commanding 2-0 road victory over Seattle Reign FC on May 15, extending the club's league unbeaten streak to five matches.

Jaedyn Shaw scored the game-winning goal in Seattle, continuing her strong run of form with goals in three consecutive matches, while club captain Tierna Davidson added her first regular season goal for Gotham FC. The victory also marked Gotham's seventh clean sheet in its first 10 matches of the season, setting a new NWSL record.

Houston (4-5-2, 14 points) enters the match in 10th place following a 2-1 home victory over Angel City FC on May 22. Rookie forward Kat Rader opened the scoring with her fourth goal of the season before midfielder Maggie Graham netted the winner in the second half. The Dash closed a two-match homestand with four points after previously drawing San Diego Wave FC, 2-2.

Sunday marks the first meeting between Gotham FC and Houston this season, with Gotham holding an 11-10-6 advantage in the all-time series across all NWSL competitions. Gotham will look to improve its 5-7-2 home record against the Dash with a result Sunday afternoon.

The match also serves as Gotham FC's final league fixture before the NWSL pauses for the June FIFA international window. Gotham will next return to competition June 26 in the NWSL Challenge Cup, presented by e.l.f., against the Kansas City Current at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Key Points:

Gotham FC's last seven regular season victories have all come in clean-sheet performances. The club last won a regular season match while conceding a goal on Sept. 1 in a 3-1 victory over Angel City FC.

Jaedyn Shaw has scored in three consecutive regular season matches for the second time in her career, previously accomplishing the feat in September 2022. At 21 years, 177 days old entering her last league match, Shaw became the youngest player in NWSL history to record multiple three-match regular season scoring streaks.

Gotham FC has thrived when scoring first in NWSL play this season, posting a 5-1-1 record and a 71% win percentage in those matches.

Nine of Gotham FC's 11 goals this season have come via right-footed shots.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 30, 2026

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