Reign FC Falls 2-1 on the Road to Washington Spirit

Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC midfielder Sam Meza vs. the Washington Spirit

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC midfielder Sam Meza vs. the Washington Spirit(Seattle Reign FC)

WASHINGTON D.C. - Reign FC (4-5-2, 14 points) fell 2-1 to the Washington Spirit (6-2-3, 21 points) on Saturday night at Audi Field. After conceding an early first-half goal, Seattle pulled level just before halftime on a Washington own goal. The Spirit regained the lead in the 81st minute when Hal Hershfelt's shot took a deflection on its way into the net, securing all three points for the home side. Reign FC now enters the international break and will return to action on the road against the North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday, July 4 (3:30 p.m. PT / ION).

MATCH NOTES

REPEATED XI: After using a different starting XI in each of its first 10 matches of the 2026 season, Reign FC repeated its lineup for the first time tonight. Laura Harvey deployed the same starting group that earned a 2-1 victory over Boston Legacy FC on May 22.

SERIES: With tonight's result, Seattle holds a record of 14-14-8 against Washington across all competitions.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (4-5-2, 14 points) closes out its East Coast road stretch after the international break with a match against the North Carolina Courage (4-3-3, 15 points) on Saturday, July 4 at First Horizon Stadium (3:30 p.m. PT / ION).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 1 - Washington Spirit 2

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Venue: Audi Field

Referee: Alexander Billeter

Assistants: Brian Marshall, A. Max Smith

Fourth Official: Marie Durr

VAR: Danielle Chesky

Attendance: 19,365

Weather: 70 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

WAS - Leicy Santos 18'

SEA - Own Goal (Lucia Di Guglielmo) 44'

WAS - Hal Hershfelt (Trinity Rodman) 81'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

WAS - Élisabeth Tsé (caution) 5'

SEA - Holly Ward (caution) 17'

SEA - Sally Menti (caution) 59'

SEA - Phoebe McClernon (caution) 68'

WAS - Andi Sullivan (caution) 78'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta ©, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Angharad James-Turner (Brittany Ratcliffe 89'), Ainsley McCammon (Sam Meza 46'), Sally Menti (Mia Fishel 65'); Maddie Mercado (Emeri Adames 87'), Maddie Dahlien, Holly Ward (Nerilia Mondesir 46')

Substitutes not used: Cassie Miller, Emily Mason, Ryanne Brown, Shae Holmes

Total shots: 5

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 1

Washington Spirit - Sandy MacIver; Élisabeth Tsé (Esme Morgan 66'), Tara Rudd ©, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Gabrielle Carle (Paige Metayer 82'); Rebeca Bernal (Andi Sullivan 66'), Leicy Santos (Gift Monday 82'), Hal Hershfelt; Trinity Rodman, Rosemonde Kouassi, Sofia Cantore (Claudia Martínez 66')

Substitutes not used: Kaylie Collins, Kate Wiesner, Tamara Bolt, Deborah Abiodun

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 13

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 2

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 30, 2026

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